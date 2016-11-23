Singer-songwriter McMorrow, whose latest album is “We Move,” will perform at the Showbox in Seattle on Saturday (Nov. 26).

One used to think of a singer-songwriter as a performer with a guitar — or maybe piano — but no more. Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow — at the Showbox on Saturday (Nov. 26) — writes traditionally structured songs but also knows his way around a Roland TR-808 drum machine.

On his new album, “We Move,” which taste­making website Pitchfork (accurately) called “gorgeous,” McMorrow navigates passionate territory in high, quavering sustains that might remind you of Sam Smith (or James Blake) but also underpins them with sophisticated electronic beats and colors drawn from EDM and neo-soul. It’s quite a striking mix, particularly on the urgent, apocalyptic track “Rising Water,” with its throbbing bass and chorus washes.

Even when McMorrow is singing about love on “I Lie Awake Every Night,” there’s a haunting burn to his work that feels in sync with the current zeitgeist.

He’s likely on his way to bigger things. Toronto singer Allan Rayman opens.

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Showbox, 1426 First Ave., Seattle; $25 (206-628-3151 or showboxonline.com).