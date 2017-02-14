Videos of daughter and dad singing Disney songs have gone viral.

Seattle dad Dave Crosby can’t say exactly why videos of his 4-year-old daughter, Claire, singing Disney classics have gone viral.

The often elaborately costumed and produced videos he makes for the family’s YouTube Channel, Claire and the Crosbys, sometimes feature him, his wife and their 2-year-old son but, for the most part, they spotlight Claire.

The little girl began speaking in complete sentences and singing whole songs in tune by the time she was 18 months old, her father said. He realized her talents were special when she started singing while he was getting an oil change and strangers started recording.

“That’s when I realized, ‘I think she has a little gift,’ ” he said in a recent interview with The Seattle Times.

Their most-watched YouTube video so far, which was made when Claire was 3, shows her singing a song from “The Little Mermaid” and has been viewed almost 13 million times. More than 8 million people have clicked on another featuring Claire and her father singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story 2.”

The videos’ popularity led to appearances on news and talk shows including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and garnered the family a fully paid trip to Disneyland, which they plan to take at the end of the month.

“Maybe it’s partly nostalgia for people who loved these songs while they were growing up or remember what it was like when their kids were little,” said the 29-year-old creative director at the Bothell-based drone and camera company Autel Robotics.

The success of the videos has led to an outpouring of encouragement, kind words and musical opportunities, Crosby said.

He said that while Claire loves singing and performing in public, he and his wife, a Spokane native and stay-at-home mom, want to guard her childhood.

“We’re being offered some cool opportunities, but we haven’t made any huge decisions yet,” he said.

In the meantime, he’s been inspired to start his own YouTube channel — Crosby — to showcase his original music.

“It seems like this has brought some happiness to people,” he said. “It’s just overwhelming how nice people have been.”