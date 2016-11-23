In the coming week — normally a slow one, what with a Thanksgiving lead-in — four worthy shows are on the docket: two at Jazz Alley, one at Tula’s and one at Gallery 1412.

The gale of excellent jazz that blew in with the Earshot Jazz Festival this year seems to have been a harbinger of continued momentum on the jazz scene.

In the coming week — normally a slow one, what with a Thanksgiving lead-in — four worthy shows are on the docket: two at Jazz Alley, one at Tula’s and one at Gallery 1412.

First up is avant-garde trombonist Stuart Dempster, who reconvenes a much beloved quartet on Friday (Nov. 25) at Gallery 1412 featuring the great clarinetist Bill Smith, drummer Greg Campbell and keyboardist Christian Asplund. Dempster, 80, and Smith, 90, both retired from the University of Washington, have exercised an enormous influence on Seattle music over the years, through their virtuosity, creativity, openness and generous mentoring of young musicians. Expect free improv ranging from deep probes to high jinks.

Jazz preview Stuart Dempster 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Gallery 1412, $5-$20 (gallery1412). Roberta Gambarini 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 29-30, at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $31.50 (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com). Frank Catalano 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Tula’s, 2214 Second Ave., Seattle; $25 (206-443-4221 or tulas.com). Roy Hargrove 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 1-3, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle; $32.50 (206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com).

At the Alley, svelte Italian singer Roberta Gambarini holds forth Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov. 29-30), fronting the same sidemen who will subsequently accompany trumpeter Roy Hargrove there.

Gambarini, who has been wowing Seattle fans for nearly a decade now, was called by her late mentor and pianist colleague Hank Jones “the best since Ella Fitzgerald.” (Jones knew what he was talking about: He accompanied Fitzgerald.) Indeed, Gambarini’s pure sound and impeccable navigation of melody do recall Fitzgerald, but there is also something mild and silky about her that is all her own.

The vocalist’s latest project is a collaboration with 90-year-old tenor saxophone master Jimmy Heath: “Connecting Spirits: Roberta Gambarini Sings The Jimmy Heath Songbook.” For the album, Gambarini composed new lyrics for Heath compositions such as “The Voice of the Saxophone,” which tells the story of Coleman Hawkins, and the deep, soulful ballad “Without Song,” which imagines a world without music.

Hargrove, who performs at the Alley on Thursday-Sunday (Dec. 1-4), will likely play a few tunes each night with Gambarini. A sizzling bebopper as well as a consummate ballader on fluegelhorn, Hargrove is one of the most intense players in the music, often appearing lost in the sound of his music and oblivious to the crowd.

Both Gambarini and Hargrove will be accompanied by Justin Robinson (saxophone), Ameen Saleem (bass), Quincy Phillips (drums) and Sullivan Fortner (piano).

Meanwhile, over at Tula’s, tough Chicago tenor man Frank Catalano holds forth on Wednesday (Nov. 30) with a local rhythm section featuring Delvon Lamarr (Hammond B-3 organ), D’Vonne Lewis (drums) and Andy Coe (guitar). Catalano is widely known for a trilogy of eclectic jazz-rock albums with Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin: “Love Supreme Collective,” “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” and, most recently, “Bye Bye Blackbird: Blowing In From Chicago For Von And Eddie,” a tribute to fellow Chicagoans Von Freeman and Eddie Harris.

Have fun out there!