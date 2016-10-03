A Jersey-girl and huge Bruce Springsteen fan tells what it was like to meet him at Elliott Bay Book Company this weekend.

These last few years have been about feeling my years. Of realizing what I need to know if I want to keep up.

Waze instead of Google Maps. “Stranger Things,” like, three months ago. Food delivery and the new Apple Watch and posting on Instagram several times a day while swigging water infused with probiotics. And do I need a redder lip?

All that fell away when Bruce Springsteen came to town.

He came to promote his new autobiography, “Born to Run.” He wasn’t signing or reading. Just meeting 1,200 fans, face to face.

For three happy hours, I stood in line on the streets around The Elliott Bay Book Company and felt like all the miles on me were finally worth something.

They had gotten me here, right where I belonged: In an all-ages crowd that was mostly my age. Men with gray temples. Women with laugh lines around their eyes.

We looked at each other like the excited kids we once were. Can you believe this? He’s here? We’re going to meet him? Look him in the eyes and speak our hearts?

Yes. All that. In a single, heavily managed 10-second encounter.

How to sum up everything Bruce Springsteen means to you in a few words?

I’ve known him since I was 13, growing up in New Jersey, a state he has represented to the entire world. And yet, he has always felt close, just up the road, coming out of a beachside tavern and walking to his car.

Friends, boyfriends, high school, college. Bruce was there. Marriage, divorce, September 11. Bruce was there. I took my son to see him so he could better understand me.

Bruce — and he has always been just that — is a constant, slow-talking, hard-rocking poet in a world that moves faster and uses fewer words all the time.

But hey, we fans could handle meeting him, because we’re older now. We’re not kids anymore. We know how to make eye contact. We bought “Born to Run” when vinyl was all you could get. We saw the first “River” tour. We remember Little Steven Van Zandt when he was more Southside Johnny than Soprano.

Oh, but all that bluster could turn to blubber on a dime.

As we got closer to the door that would eventually lead to The Boss, I watched a woman touch up her lipstick, stop to wipe away tears, and then reapply. Again.

“If she starts cryin,’ then I’m gonna start,” her friend told me. I would have been right behind them.

There were younger people in line, but just as many stopped to ask: “Who’s here?”

The tables had turned. No longer was I the one passing the line in front of Neumos wondering “What’s going on?”

Once off the street, we followed a maze. One hall. Some stairs. Another long hall.

To keep spirits high, there were signs: “204 feet till Bruce!” then “90 feet till Bruce!” The store’s staff had hung posters with questions and pens: Where were you born? (F*&%ing Jersey) Where did you first see Bruce? (Philly) Favorite album? (“Tunnel of Love”) Favorite song? (“Candy’s Room”)

Around the last corner, we could hear a buzz, laughter, and see camera flashes.

The woman in front of me peered around the final corner, then turned back to me, eyes wide.

“I saw him,” she said quickly. “He’s over there. You’ll see him in 30 seconds.”

And then, there he was, just across the room, on a low stage: Black jacket, loose T-shirt, beads around his neck, black boots. His jaw was locked in a smile, but his body was loose, shaking hands, throwing his arm around people and posing.

We got closer. They made me take my jacket off, hand over my bag.

We got closer. There were three people ahead of me, then two. A woman took my phone. I looked at the security guard, who motioned to the wooden steps. Go.

There is a photo, so I know I shook Bruce’s hand with my right and held his forearm with my left. I remember that he looked tan, smiled, and smiled even bigger when I told him I was from Jersey. We turned, posed and then he let go.

“Thank you,” I said. “You’re a part of me.”

I stepped off the stage, suddenly shaking, collected my things and walked up the stairs. It helped that they spilled out to the store’s children’s section, where all of us could get our bearings, laugh in disbelief, or cry if we needed to. People did.

All that time. All those years. I feel them every day.

But Springsteen gave them a soundtrack that never gets old.