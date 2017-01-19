Herb Alpert will revisit tunes of the Tijuana Brass heyday.

It all began with a bullfight.

In 1962, Herb Alpert had notched up a few credits in the music industry — producing records for Jan & Dean, co-writing Sam Cooke’s hit “Wonderful World,” and recording teen pop singles under the name “Dore Alpert” — but he hadn’t yet caught his big break.

It came in Tijuana, Mexico, where Alpert became intrigued by the brass bands at the bullfights. “They were announcing the different events with fanfares,” Alpert recalled, speaking on the phone from his home in California. “It was exciting; I’d never heard anything like that before. And I tried to translate the feeling that I got from those afternoons to an instrumental that a friend of mine had written.”

Concert preview Herb Alpert and Lani Hall 7:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 23-25, the Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle; $50-$60 (206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net).

The number, titled “Twinkle Star,” was re-christened “The Lonely Bull,” featuring Alpert’s double-tracked trumpet line replicating the fanfares he’d heard, along with the sound of a cheering crowd. Released on his own A&M Records label (Alpert was the “A”; his business partner Jerry Moss the “M”), it kicked off a craze for Latin-themed music and made Alpert a star.

Throughout the ’60s rock era, the easy-listening instrumentals of Alpert and his band, the Tijuana Brass, topped the charts as regularly as those of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. The band’s 1965 album “Whipped Cream & Other Delights” featured one of the most iconic record covers of the decade, with model Dolores Erickson (lately a Longview resident) alluringly covered with the white stuff (which was actually shaving cream).

At 81, Alpert’s still going strong, returning to Seattle for a three-night stand at the Triple Door (Jan. 23-25), accompanied by his wife, Lani Hall, formerly lead singer of another A&M act, Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66.

You can expect the familiar tunes of the Tijuana Brass heyday, but Alpert’s not a musician content to rest on past glories. From 2013 on, he’s released an album a year, with his most recent release, 2016’s “Human Nature,” nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

“That caught me totally off guard!” said Alpert, who’s won nine previous Grammys. “Completely. I never take that kind of thing for granted.”

Seeing his out-of-print albums selling for hundreds of dollars online led Alpert to set up the Herb Alpert Presents label in 2015 to reissue his earlier work.

Alpert is pleasantly modest about the enduring appeal of his music.

“I was surprised I even had hit records! I’m just trying to make music that feels good for me. I’ve always felt, if it’s fun for me to play, I think it’s going to be fun for a certain amount of people to listen to. And I love to do it.”