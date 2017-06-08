Styles of One Direction fame will bring his tour to Seattle in 2018.

Get ready to scream. One Direction singer Harry Styles is bringing his solo tour to Seattle’s KeyArena on July 7, 2018. The special guest will be Kacey Musgraves.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 16. Styles launched his solo career with the popular single “Sign of the Times.” His solo album came out May 12.

Styles is best known as a member of the boy band One Direction, whose hits include “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Perfect” and “Drag Me Down.” It’s unclear when or if the band will reunite.

Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.