The project -- featuring Kelly Clarkson, Usher, The Roots, Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sia, among others -- will be released Dec. 2.

“The Hamilton Mixtape” is one step closer to being released.

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced Thursday via Twitter that the project was finally complete and would be available for pre-order Friday (it will be released Dec. 2). Miranda also revealed the mixtape’s cover art, a graffiti-update to the show’s gold-star logo.

Miranda then tweeted again with the full tracklist for the project, including covered songs and new additions to the Hamil-verse.

The wide range of artists that contributed to the mixtape include The Roots, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon and Regina Spektor. And there’s even a Ja Rule/ Ashanti take on “Helpless.”

The touring production of “Hamilton” is scheduled to make it to Seattle during the Paramount’s 2017-18 season.

The full track list includes:

1. “No John Trumbull” (Intro) — The Roots

2. “My Shot” (Rise Up Remix) — The Roots (featuring Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz and Nate Ruess)

3. “Wrote My Way Out” — Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Aloe Blacc

4. “Wait For It” — Usher

5. “An Open Letter” (Interlude) — Watsky (feat. Shockwave)

6. “Satisfied” — Sia (feat. Miguel & Queen Latifah)

7. “Dear Theodosia” — Regina Spektor (feat. Ben Folds)

8. “Valley Forge” (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

9. “It’s Quiet Uptown” — Kelly Clarkson

10. “That Would Be Enough” — Alicia Keys

11. “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” — K’naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente

12. “You’ll Be Back” — Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

13. “Helpless” — Ashanti (feat. Ja Rule)

14. “Take A Break” (Interlude) — !llmind

15. “Say Yes To This” — Jill Scott

16. “Congratulations” — Dessa

17. “Burn” — Andra Day

18. “Stay Alive” (Interlude) — J.PERIOD & Stro Elliot

19. “Slavery Battle” (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

20. “Washingtons By Your Side” — Wiz Khalifa

21. “History Has Its Eyes On You” — John Legend

22. “Who Tells Your Story” — The Roots (feat. Common and Ingrid Michaelson)

23. “Dear Theodosia” (Reprise) — Chance The Rapper and Francis and The Lights