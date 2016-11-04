The project -- featuring Kelly Clarkson, Usher, The Roots, Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sia, among others -- will be released Dec. 2.
“The Hamilton Mixtape” is one step closer to being released.
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced Thursday via Twitter that the project was finally complete and would be available for pre-order Friday (it will be released Dec. 2). Miranda also revealed the mixtape’s cover art, a graffiti-update to the show’s gold-star logo.
Miranda then tweeted again with the full tracklist for the project, including covered songs and new additions to the Hamil-verse.
The wide range of artists that contributed to the mixtape include The Roots, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon and Regina Spektor. And there’s even a Ja Rule/ Ashanti take on “Helpless.”
The touring production of “Hamilton” is scheduled to make it to Seattle during the Paramount’s 2017-18 season.
The full track list includes:
1. “No John Trumbull” (Intro) — The Roots
2. “My Shot” (Rise Up Remix) — The Roots (featuring Busta Rhymes, Joell Ortiz and Nate Ruess)
3. “Wrote My Way Out” — Nas, Dave East, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Aloe Blacc
4. “Wait For It” — Usher
5. “An Open Letter” (Interlude) — Watsky (feat. Shockwave)
6. “Satisfied” — Sia (feat. Miguel & Queen Latifah)
7. “Dear Theodosia” — Regina Spektor (feat. Ben Folds)
8. “Valley Forge” (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda
9. “It’s Quiet Uptown” — Kelly Clarkson
10. “That Would Be Enough” — Alicia Keys
11. “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” — K’naan, Snow Tha Product, Riz MC, Residente
12. “You’ll Be Back” — Jimmy Fallon and The Roots
13. “Helpless” — Ashanti (feat. Ja Rule)
14. “Take A Break” (Interlude) — !llmind
15. “Say Yes To This” — Jill Scott
16. “Congratulations” — Dessa
17. “Burn” — Andra Day
18. “Stay Alive” (Interlude) — J.PERIOD & Stro Elliot
19. “Slavery Battle” (Demo) — Lin-Manuel Miranda
20. “Washingtons By Your Side” — Wiz Khalifa
21. “History Has Its Eyes On You” — John Legend
22. “Who Tells Your Story” — The Roots (feat. Common and Ingrid Michaelson)
23. “Dear Theodosia” (Reprise) — Chance The Rapper and Francis and The Lights
