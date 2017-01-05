The Big Ass Boombox Festival will feature 19 local bands on two stages.

Now in its fourth year Seattle’s installment of the Big Ass Boombox Festival has established itself as a place to hear the best local rock bands the city has to offer. As if that’s not enough, the whole thing is free and open to all ages. Fuzz-pop four-piece the Hoot Hoots headline Friday with synth rockers Headwaves closing out on Saturday. The festival features 19 local bands on two stages including Skates!, Bleachbear, Christa Says Yay, A Breakthrough in Field Studies, Golden Idols and Bardot, among others. 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and Saturday, Jan 7, The Crocodile, 2200 Second Ave., Seattle; (thecrocodile.com or seattle.bigassboombox.com).