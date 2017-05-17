The band performs Friday, May 19, at the Showbox and Sept. 14 and 15 at the Paramount. The new album, “Crack-Up,” is due June 16.

My favorite local record of the year so far is one that no fans, outside a few select people in the industry, have heard. And it’s a record that many fans of this band — one of Seattle’s most successful groups this decade — thought they would never hear.

I’m talking about Fleet Foxes, and the band’s album “Crack-Up,” due from Nonesuch on June 16. Though a few tracks have streamed online, for most the first chance to hear this much-anticipated new music comes Friday, May 19, at the Showbox. The show is sold out, but the band returns Sept. 14 and 15 to the Paramount.

“Crack-Up” is a surprising record in many ways, but its very existence is a bit of a shock. Fleet Foxes hadn’t released anything since 2011’s “Helplessness Blues.” Lead singer Robin Pecknold became a mystery man after that, moving to New York and attending Columbia University. That’s not what people expect from singers of hit bands, but then Pecknold has always been something a bit different.

Pop music is a fickle world, and technology now allows albums to be dropped immediately, and for bands to find success from a video overnight. “Crack-Up” is a different beast altogether because it displays meticulous songwriting polish, part of the reason it feels like a record from an earlier decade. For example, “I Am All That I Need/Arroya Seco/Thumbprint Scar” contains three different almost-orchestral movements inside one six-minute pop song.

To put the six years since “Helplessness Blues” into perspective, consider that the careers of Macklemore, the Head and the Heart, and Father John Misty (at least the stardom part of their careers) occurred since the last time there was a new Fleet Foxes record. In the case of Misty (aka Josh Tillman, who performs May 24 at the Paramount Theatre), he was the Fleet Foxes drummer on “Helplessness Blues,” and only began his solo career after the Fleet Foxes last show, in January 2012.

Where Tillman never lets you forget that he’s singing in his Misty persona, Pecknold’s “Crack-Up” is wildly inventive and deeply emotional. Some tracks veer into Pink Floyd-like prog rock, but others, like “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me,” have the kind of pleading vocal that first earned the band attention.

Pecknold formed Fleet Foxes with his childhood friend Skyler Skjelset, who he met at Kirkland’s Lake Washington High School. They put out a self-released EP in 2006, produced by Phil Ek, making 50 CD-R copies. One got to Sub Pop, which signed them and released their self-titled debut in 2008.

Filled with Pecknold’s plaintive love songs, that self-titled album was a world away from Sub Pop’s previous rock offerings. Still, the Seattle indie label gave it nurturing and helped it find a worldwide audience. The most positive initial reviews — mirroring other Sub Pop releases from the grunge era — were in the U.K. The Guardian newspaper called the album “a landmark in American music” while Mojo named it the best of 2008.

U.S. sales were also strong, even without a mainstream radio hit, and Sub Pop proved that it could position a folk album in the indie rock market. The second record, “Helplessness Blues,” got the Guardian to gush again, calling it “almost laughably beautiful,” while Rolling Stone listed it as the fourth best record of 2011.

It’s almost unheard of for a band to disappear for this long, and then come back as big as ever. “Crack-Up,” with songs that will fit on pop and college radio, might achieve that. There are snippets of jazz, classical and lush orchestrated pop seeded into Pecknold’s guitar-based framework.

It’s an inventive and rewarding album, and not at all what one would have anticipated from a band that some thought would never return. But then nothing about the career of Robin Pecknold has fit into expectations.