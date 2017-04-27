The band just released the first single and video from its upcoming album.
Chicago pop punk band Fall Out Boy, who are set to release their seventh studio album in the fall, will play KeyArena in Seattle on Nov. 12.
On Thursday, April 27, the band released “Young Menace,” the first single and video from the forthcoming album, “M A N I A,” scheduled for release Sept. 15.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, via Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Is Seattle a target for a North Korean nuclear attack? Well, not quite yet, insiders say
- Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch agrees to contract with Raiders, is traded to Oakland in exchange of 2018 draft picks
- Boeing’s budget ax falls on popular gym for employees
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.