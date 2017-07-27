Ed Sheeran rides a massive wave of popularity while touring for his latest album, “Divide.”

When fans tuned into the season premiere of “Game of Thrones” earlier this month, many found themselves pulled out of the fantasy realm of direwolves and dragons by pop star Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran’s jarring turn as a soldier with golden pipes and an impish, knowing grin might have been the ultimate GoT fanboy’s dream come true, but it set the internet aflame with backlash almost immediately. The hostility was enough to cause Sheeran to delete his Twitter account, though it’s back up now but inactive.

It’s not exactly a shocking reaction given that Sheeran recently described his single “Galway Girl” as Marmite, the British yeast condiment with the marketing slogan “Love it or hate it.” People either seem to love him (his multiplatinum album “Divide” helped drive U.K. music sales up 10 percent from last year) or truly loathe him, with no middle ground between the two extremes.

Concert preview Ed Sheeran and James Blunt 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E D St., Tacoma; sold out (253-272-3663, tacomadome.org).

So why does Sheeran, who plays the Tacoma Dome on Saturday, engender such strong negative reactions? The answer likely lies in his potential as an artist and a cognitive dissonance between his appearance and his mass appeal. In plain English, some critics seem awfully mad he’s chosen to write mainstream pop music instead of something more “authentic,” while others can’t seem to reconcile how a short, pasty, red-haired goof has become a sex symbol.

Two singles from “Divide” do a good job of illustrating the simultaneous frustration and joy of Sheeran’s music and personality. On the aforementioned “Galway Girl,” Sheeran cleverly repackages traditional Irish sounds into something slick and modern and, in the minds of some, inauthentic.

Sheeran’s singsong, rapid-fire delivery and the relatively sterile backing fiddle and guitar make it easy to get defensive for traditional Irish artists who toil in relative obscurity, while an Englishman appropriates their signature sound for a pop song. It’s also just as easy to start tapping your foot, dancing and singing along to a well-crafted hit single with not a care in the world about what artists influenced it or who is performing.

The authenticity police aren’t the only ones who are after Sheeran. He’s also got to shake off those who listen to “Shape of You” — a sexy dance number with more than 1.1 billion listens on Spotify he originally helped pen for Rihanna — and can’t imagine someone who looks frumpy on his best days attracting a dance partner, not to mention a mate. Yes, he’s probably no Justin Timberlake, but we won’t be casting the first stone on looks today.

It’s sad that many associate Sheeran’s fame and personality with something other than what made him famous to begin with — his immense talent as a performer. If you truly hate Sheeran, much like with Marmite, nothing short of a religious experience is going to convert you. He remains a guilty pleasure for many others, which is a shame because pop music this good should be enjoyed without a trace of guilt.