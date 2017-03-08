Sheeran's song "Shape of You" is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Superstar singer Ed Sheeran, whose song “Shape of You” is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and has been for the last eight weeks, will perform Saturday, July 29, at the Tacoma Dome.

The English singer rose to fame after his independently released EP, “No. 5 Collaborations Project,” caught the attention of Elton John and Jamie Foxx. Sheeran would later duet with Taylor Swift on the song “Everything Has Changed” from her fourth album, “Red.” He took home a pair of Grammy Awards for “Thinking Out Loud,” which won Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in 2016.

Sheeran’s third full-length album, “÷,” (pronounced divide) was released on March 3 and also included the single “Castle on the Hill,” which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tickets, which cost$36.50-$86.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, via Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.