The Doobie Brothers will open for the Eagles as part of "The Classic Northwest" tour at Safeco Field in September.

Two titans of baby-boomer rock, the Eagles and the Doobie Brothers, have paired up to bring “The Classic Northwest” tour to Seattle’s Safeco Field on Sept. 30.

The current lineup of the Eagles features founding member Don Henley, joined by guitarist Joe Walsh and bassist Timothy B. Schmit, both of which originally joined the group in the mid-1970s. Founding member Glenn Frey, who passed away in 2016, is being replaced on guitar by Frey’s son Deacon. Country singer Vince Gill is also a part of the touring lineup. Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Take It Easy,” “One of these Nights,” “Hotel California” and “Heartache Tonight.”

With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy awards and six No. 1 albums, the Eagles are one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time. Henley, Frey and Walsh also enjoyed success as solo performers.

The Doobie Brothers, which scored hit singles in the 1970s with “Black Water” and “What A Fool Believes,” will open the show.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 via Ticketmaster.com.