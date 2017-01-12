The country singer performs at Seattle’s Moore Theatre on Friday, Jan. 13.

Dwight Yoakam has never been one for giving interviews. At 60 years of age and with five platinum albums under his belt, perhaps there’s not much left to say that hasn’t been expressed already.

Throughout his career, Yoakam has let his music do the talking. He burst onto the country-music scene in 1986 with “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.,” a self-financed venture infused with a Bakersfield sound that flew in the face of the 1980s pop-country rubbish that populated the airwaves. The album and its star-making single, a cover version of “Honky Tonk Man,” started a run of six studio albums in nine years that rocketed Yoakam to international fame as a new, authentic face in the genre.

If not for the absurd dominance of George Strait, he of 50 No. 1 singles, and the meteoric rise in the early 1990s of Garth Brooks, we might well remember Yoakam as the biggest star of his day. Despite being born in Kentucky and raised in Ohio, Yoakam exuded the coolness of his adopted city of Los Angeles and became the first country artist to be featured on MTV during an era when the channel was a true national tastemaker.

Now an elder statesmen of country music and widely regarded as one of the best of his generation, Yoakam has been free to do what he pleases, most recently exploring his catalog through a bluegrass lens in last year’s “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars …” Yoakam is famous for calling his style “electrified bluegrass,” and it’s fascinating to hear him strip the layers away until he’s left with a purer product.

Yoakam worked with a score of talented pickers on “Swimmin’ Pools,” including guitarist Bryan Sutton and banjoist Scott Vestal, but it’s unclear if they’ll be joining him when he plays the Moore Theatre on Friday, Jan. 13. What is clear is the care Yoakam and his cohorts took in translating some fairly deep cuts into satisfying bluegrass tunes.

The album exudes joy and masterful confidence from the start, with an aggressive fiddle and vocal twang on “What I Don’t Know,” rendering the 1988 hit shockingly tame by comparison. The trend continues on “Free To Go,” making it apparent the instrument Yoakam wanted to put the focus on most directly was his voice, which he stretches and cajoles in ways he only hinted at previously.

Some artists would have made “Swimmin’ Pools” to prove a point about their talent or authenticity, but for Yoakam it feels like a rebirth and coming home again.