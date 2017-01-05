The Stones and Pearl Jam? Maybe, but here are 10 shows — some announced, some just a pipe dream — to look forward to.

For Seattle live-music fans, 2016 had many highlights. Temple of the Dog reunited for their first Seattle shows in 25 years. CenturyLink saw sold-out shows from Guns ‘N Roses and Kenny Chesney (thankfully not together onstage). Beyoncé wowed at CenturyLink, while Kayne West brought a completely insane show to KeyArena (only to cancel the tour a month later). Car Seat Headrest — a Seattle act that broke through nationally in 2016 — played a triumphant show at the Capitol Hill Block Party.

But even with all those gems (and let’s not forget Thunderpussy, Tacocat and Chastity Belt all playing fun shows over town), there’s plenty to look forward to in 2017. Here are some selected hot concerts already announced, and a few that could, or at least maybe should, happen.

Announced

Regina Spektor (April 3, Paramount Theatre): Though many binge television watchers will likely know her from the “Orange is the New Black” theme song, Spektor is one of music’s most original talents, with an arty repertoire of great songs.

Lake Street Dive (March 15, Moore Theatre): This band is bound for greatness, with a winning live show and a fresh sound that’s both retro and forward thinking.

Chris Stapleton (March 28, KeyArena): Country’s hardest rocker, or rock’s most country rocker — take your pick — puts on a great live performance, oftentimes playing songs not on the set list. Here’s to spontaneity.

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey (April 28, KeyArena): This bill promises monster hits, kitsch, vamping and more. With Mariah Carey on the bill, this will draw fans of all ages.

Roger Waters (June 24, Tacoma Dome): The visionary behind Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” has been earning raves for the state-of-the-art production of his recent tour.

Bruno Mars (July 24, Tacoma Dome): Mars puts on one of the best shows in pop, even if it is predictable. It’s also predictable that if you start rehearsing now, you still won’t be able to dance as well as him come July.

Almost certain

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Petty has said that his 40th-anniversary tour will be his last big tour. A Seattle area date — probably an outdoor shed show — is almost certain. Better yet, Stevie Nicks and the Lumineers are opening up some dates.

Metallica. It’s been ages since rock’s biggest-selling band ever has played Seattle, but they have announced a May date at Rock on the Range in Ohio (on a bill with Soundgarden, who are also almost certain to play Seattle this year).

Possible

The Rolling Stones. The Stones haven’t played Seattle for a decade. They can pick and choose their locales, but we are due if they do mount a large-scale tour. And their latest album, “Blue and Lonesome,” is one of their best in ages.

Pearl Jam. It’s been almost four years since Pearl Jam has played their hometown, while they played dozens of shows elsewhere last year. Part of the problem is that the band is so popular here, a Seattle show would require a huge venue. My prediction: Pearl Jam, live at Safeco or CenturyLink, for a “mini-festival” with some of their favorite bands. This year? One can only hope.