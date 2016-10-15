The ’60s legend played his hits Saturday night at the Neptune in Seattle, but also gives an oral history of his extraordinary life.

It was billed as a concert, but Donovan’s performance at the Neptune Saturday night (Oct. 15) was more than that. The sold-out crowd may have come to hear the ’60s legend sing, but he spent as much time telling stories as he did playing hits like “Mellow Yellow” and “Sunshine Superman.”

Donovan, 70 led the musical equivalent of a Rick Steves’ program, only this destination was 1960s England. Donovan played nearly two dozen songs over the course of the night but those were really just a framework to tell jokes and stories.

It was a tour with stops for Paul McCartney (who asked Donovan to help with “Yellow Submarine”), the Who (water pistol fight), India with the Beatles (where George Harrison wrote a verse for “Hurdy Gurdy Man”) and Bob Dylan (like Donovan, “a painter!”). He also talked about his Scottish roots and Arthurian legends.

CONCERT REVIEW Donovan Repeats at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $33.50 (800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org).

Though he joked that he would “never be more than two songs away” from a “big hit,” many of his songs did top the charts. The opener, “Catch the Wind,” was his first hit in 1966, and it inspired legions of singer-songwriters.

Donovan struggled to sing high notes Saturday but his warmth onstage made up for that. He sang sitting cross-legged on a carpet, because, he said, “every great song” was written in that position. And he said Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page had told him so.

There were many such names dropped but his funniest story was one about the Sundance Film Festival.

There, a young film music supervisor — one of today’s industry power brokers — told Donovan his music was great and used in films because it was “hopefully melancholy.”

Most everything he played, including “Wear Your Love Like Heaven” and “Jennifer Juniper,” fit that description, except for “Season of the Witch.” That song had snarl, even considering that an old lion was singing it.

That old lion, in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, ended with “Atlantis,” which first was a hit in 1968.

Donovan has another show on Sunday night. One thing assures that Donovan’s music will endure past this weekend’s Seattle history lesson: his songs have been used in 135 films, and counting. That’s a lot of melancholy, and a lot of hope.