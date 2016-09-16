Dolly Parton has a well-reviewed new album, “Pure and Simple,” and is on her first American tour in 25 years. She plays the ShoWare Center in Kent Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Even Dolly Parton has a bucket list.

“I’ve got buckets on both sides,” she says, laughing, during a recent teleconference. “I’ve got a lot of things to do. I hope to see my life story on Broadway as a musical. Someday, I’d love to have a cosmetics line. But I kinda do what I want. It just sometimes takes a little time to get it done. I’ve got a line in one of my songs (“The Sacrifice”) ‘Empty or full, I carry my pail. You don’t drink the water if you don’t dig the well.’ I’m busy digging the well and carrying my bucket.”

Parton — whose show at the ShoWare Center in Kent on Wednesday (Sept. 21) is sold out — is on her first American tour in 25 years. With such a huge catalog of material to choose from, she says her fans help her pick the tour’s set list.

Concert preview Dolly Parton 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the ShoWare Center, 625 W. James St., Kent; sold out (253-856-6999 or tickets.showarecenter.com).

“You always have to do the things that your fans demand — ‘Here You Come Again,’ ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘9 to 5’,” she said. “We’re going to have some of everything.”

Parton says that method extended to her new album, “Pure and Simple,” a mix of her greatest hits and new material. The result, Parton says, is something she was proud of, but also surprised by.

“It turned out to be songs about love — different kinds of love, not story things, just love,” she said. “It felt really good.”