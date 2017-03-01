All proceeds go to the Water Protector Legal Collective.

Death Cab for Cutie lead singer and Bremerton native Ben Gibbard will perform a solo benefit concert in Seattle on Sunday, March 5, that is already sold out.

Gibbard’s performance will benefit Water Protector Legal Collective, a legal team for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and its allies in Standing Rock, N.D. All proceeds will go to the collective. The tribe and other activists are fighting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. which they say threatens water supplies and sacred sites.

The concert will also feature a reading from author Sherman Alexie and a performance from singer Naomi Wachira.

8 p.m., March 5, the Showbox, 1426 First Ave., sold out.