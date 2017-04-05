The former 'Late Show' host will induct Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday in New York.

David Letterman is replacing Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On Wednesday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame posted a statement on Facebook: “Due to illness, Neil Young is regrettably no longer able to induct Pearl Jam at this Year’s Induction Ceremony. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is thrilled that David Letterman has agreed to induct the band this Friday night at the 32nd Annual Induction Ceremony. We’re wishing Neil a speedy recovery.”

Young is a musical influence for Pearl Jam and even mentored the band members earlier in their careers.

Why former talk-show host David Letterman and not another musician? Pearl Jam was a regular on the “Late Show” when Letterman hosted, appearing seven times.

Letterman even had them perform a 10-song set in 2006 that included newer material like “World Wide Suicide” and classics like “Porch” and “Why Go.”