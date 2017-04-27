Crosby has released his third album since 2014. He’s performing May 3 at the Neptune Theatre in Seattle.

It is probably no surprise that in a conversation with David Crosby, the word “weird” comes up.

In Crosby’s world — which entails five decades of music making, from the Byrds, to CSNY, to solo work — there’s a lot that’s “weird,” and “weird” can mean good or bad.

Crosby has been on a late-career tear, which brings him to the Neptune Theatre on Wednesday, May 3. It’s his second show at the venue in a year, supporting his third album since 2014. It’s a pace he’s never had before.

Concert preview David Crosby & Friends 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle; $53.50-$73.50 (800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org).

Why does he suddenly have so many songs to write? Crosby can’t exactly explain it. “It’s certainly weird,” he says. “But even though it’s weird, I’m grateful.”

Crosby is also grateful to be alive and sober. A few years ago, Rolling Stone called him “rock’s unlikeliest survivor.”

He initially came to prominence in the ’60s with the Byrds, before forming CSNY (Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young). With that pedigree, he’s one of the few inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

In 2013, CSNY also received MoPOP’s Founder’s Award. Crosby says he’s friends with Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, and they often talk about Jimi Hendrix, who Crosby jammed with in the ’60s.

“In Seattle, I can’t get Hendrix out of my mind,” Crosby says. He calls Allen “a pretty good lead player” but laughs that the billionaire has never offered Hendrix’s Woodstock guitar to play.

This tour will include new Crosby songs but also CSNY nuggets like “Guinnevere,” and “Déjà Vu.” He often closes with Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock,” which CSNY made a hit, but this tour he wants to do some special Joni songs.

“We’ve been working up ‘For Free,’ and ‘Amelia,’ ” he says. “I’ve wanted to sing ‘Amelia’ my whole life, and we found a key that fits me.”

He says it has been “very tough” to watch Mitchell’s health decline, and a reminder of his own mortality. That’s part of the reason for his flurry of recent music, but he also credits collaborating with younger players in his band. He’s always looking for new talent.

“I collect singer-songwriters,” he jokes. “I discovered Joni, and I discovered Jackson Browne.” In a world where streaming “has killed record sales,” Crosby says both would have a hard time starting today.

Ironically, Mitchell’s “For Free” touches on the idea of consumers not wanting to pay for music, though in that case live performance. Could he imagine in the ’60s that such a thing could happen to the once lucrative record industry?

He could not.

“It’s just weird,” Crosby says.