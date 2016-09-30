Danny Brown’s new album is called “Atrocity Exhibition,” but unlike Joy Division’s Ian Curtis, who wrote that darkly titled track and later killed himself, Brown says he’s a happy man. Brown plays the Neptune Theatre Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Detroit rapper Danny Brown — appearing at the Neptune Theatre on Tuesday (Oct. 4) — has always drifted between gritty reflections on his upbringing in one of America’s coldest, roughest ’hoods and escapist celebrations of the parties, women and substances he uses to cope with those memories.

Though fans have embraced his brand of electronic-tinged party-rap and cartoonishly snarling delivery, this has created a bit of a disconnect between his persona and reality.

The title of his new album, “Atrocity Exhibition,” for example, comes from the opening track of “Closer,” the last release by Manchester post-punk architects Joy Division before lead singer Ian Curtis took his own life in 1980, in part because he felt his depression had become others’ entertainment.

Concert preview Danny Brown 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Neptune Theatre, 1303 N.E. 45th St., Seattle

Given that Brown is more known for his bacchanalian, self-medicating side than his more reflective side, the new album title could be read as an alarming parallel.

But on a tour stop in Rhode Island, Brown said over the phone that while he still does “feel like [Ian Curtis] a lot,” the title is not as immediate a warning as it seems. In fact, Brown almost used that rubric for his 2011 breakout album, “XXX,” before deciding it wouldn’t have been a good career move.

“I wanted to use it but I thought it was too ‘ahead,’ you know?” explained the 35-year-old rapper. “I mean we’re talking about when the [rap] game was all about having a hashtag for your album. But it was always in the back of my mind.”

Brown also said that most of the tracks on “Atrocity Exhibition” — produced by longtime collaborator Paul White — were started during the “XXX” sessions.

“Some of those beats are six or seven years old,” Brown said, “So I had a lot of time to sit with them and write to them.”

The album takes a darker, less conventional turn away from the “turnt-up” anthems that made up half his previous recording, “Old,” and made him an international music-festival mainstay. The result is a return to the uncompromising originality of “XXX,” which, five years after its release, still sounds progressive.

The new album includes contributions from hip-hop sample-flip veteran Alchemist and U.K. future-bass producer Evian Christ, who has collaborated with Kanye West. There is also a somewhat unexpected collaboration with South African singer-songwriter Petite Noir on “Rolling Stone.” Black Milk-produced posse cut “Really Doe” features monstrous guest verses by Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt and Ab-Soul.

Though “Atrocity Exhibition” is sonically and thematically dark and full of debauchery, Brown says real life for him is actually pretty cool these days.

Touring, he says, makes him feel “happy and appreciative. This is something I’ve always wanted to do and I’m doing it, so I can’t complain about anything, you know? It never was fun being a kid for me … Now I’m a grown man and I do grown [things].”