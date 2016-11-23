The Seattle holiday season has included drag shows for some time, but a new one with high-end star quality is coming to the Moore Theatre Monday, Nov. 28. ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ features Thorgy Thor, of the popular TV show, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’

For most folks, the holiday season means ice-skating and tree lightings, but for many, this time of year also means lip-syncing, looking fierce and cheering on the night with drag queens.

In Seattle, shows like the “Dina Martina Christmas Show” and “Homo for the Holidays” mark the calendar every December. This year, however, the city welcomes a new performance, “A Drag Queen Christmas,” slated for Monday (Nov. 28) at the Moore Theatre and featuring eight former drag queens from the Emmy award-winning competitive reality show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Hosted by the TV show’s energetic, mouth-agape Thorgy Thor, “A Drag Queen Christmas” aims to push its audience’s boundaries. Its tagline, “The holidays have never been this naughty,” suggests programming will be more adult than, say, a Claymation “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” special.

Concert preview A Drag Queen Christmas 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, the Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle; $21.50-$53.50 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

Featuring the sharp-featured Kim Chi and the fashionable Naomi Smalls, among others, the 22-city tour will showcase lip-syncing from its bedazzling performers as well as a Q&A and even some audience participation.

“A few of their numbers are beyond naughty or nice,” laughs Murray Hodgson, the show’s promoter. “Stepping out from behind the TV show and performing live on a concert stage will bring the queens up close and very personal with the fan base.”

Up close and personal, indeed. Some members of the audience will be invited on stage and given wigs to flaunt.

“It’s always hysterical,” says Hodgson, “especially with the younger fans under 16 and the older fans over 60 strutting across the stage. We never know what to expect when they slap on those big floppy wigs.”

Hodgson worked with RuPaul back in the ‘90s, when drag shows were much less mainstream.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race has crossed all barriers and won an enormous loyal fan base,” he explains. “At one time back in the day, a drag show was mostly for the LGBT community. Now, though, about 50 percent of the ticket buyers [for this show] are families.”

Seattle is no stranger to RuPaul. Two Emerald City drag queens have starred on the popular TV show. Jinkx Monsoon, who has since risen to international stardom, won the competition in 2013 and BenDeLaCreme, who produces and stars in “Homo for the Holidays,” finished well on the show the following year.

Hodgson is confident “A Drag Queen Christmas” will be fun, festive and, indeed, a bit titillating for its audience — perhaps especially so during the Q&A when fans are invited to ask private and personal questions of the queens.

“Just be prepared for their response,” he warns, chuckling.