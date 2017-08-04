The performance also paid tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who was originally scheduled to perform Friday with his band as part of "Good Morning America's" summer concert series.
Toni Cornell, the 12-year-old daughter of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, took the stage on “Good Morning America” Friday to sing “Hallelujah” as a tribute to her late father and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. Bennington sang “Hallelujah” at Cornell’s funeral.
“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester,” Toni said before performing.
Cornell, who was born in Seattle and whose band Soundgarden was once a fixture of the Seattle music scene, died by suicide in May. On July 20, Bennington, a long-time friend of Cornell’s also died by apparent suicide – on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday.
Toni Cornell was joined by OneRepublic for the tribute to the two rock legends. Linkin Park was originally scheduled to perform at New York’s Central Park on Friday as part of “GMA’s” summer concert series.
