Chance the Rapper, part of a new wave of young, seemingly carefree rappers and performers that includes Vince Staples, Childish Gambino and Jaden Smith, has had a huge impact in the past year. He performs at WaMu Theater on Monday, Oct. 24.

Chance the Rapper’s acclaimed 2016 mixtape, “Coloring Book,” begins with a succession of bright horns. It’s a coronation for a man who has made as large an imprint on musical culture as any artist this year.

Known worldwide for work inspired both by politics and gospel music, the Chicago rapper — born Chancellor Bennett — also has creative ties to the Emerald City. A featured guest on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ sophomore record, Bennett spit a thoughtful verse on the mellow track, “Need to Know.” He also joined the hip-hop duo on its recent European tour.

But on Monday (Oct. 24) at WaMu Theater, Seattle audiences will get a chance (pun intended) to enjoy the 23-year-old rapper’s full artistic solo oeuvre.

Concert preview Chance the Rapper 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, at WaMu Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $42 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).

In 2013, Bennett found his name on a number of prestigious best-of lists — National Public Radio, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone — for his mixtape “Acid Rap,” which helped rocket him to stardom. “Coloring Book,” in 2016, had Bennett collaborating with Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber — and it’s rumored he will work with Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the “Hamilton” musical, on a remix for the show’s impressive soundtrack.

“Coloring Book” is a fulfilling, wide-ranging album, rich with party songs and ballads. The 14-track compilation features fast-paced trap beats as well as triumphant, celebratory tracks reminiscent of OutKast’s Andre 3000, the Fugees’ Wyclef Jean and club favorite MC Kid Cudi.

The songs that stand out most, however, feature Bennett’s smooth, almost-speaking-voice lyricism, which makes the rapper sound like he is whispering a secret into the listener’s ear — like on the buttery song “Finish Line/Down.”

The popular MC is part of a new wave of young, seemingly carefree rappers and performers that includes Vince Staples, Childish Gambino and Jaden Smith. But this love-of-life attitude is no posturing. It’s earned from a lifestyle rooted in a socially conscious upbringing complemented by a love of music.

A Chicago native, Chance grew up the son of a political father who worked with the likes of then-Sen. Barack Obama. His father wanted his son to run for office but Bennett started making music and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Acid Rap” was the first album to chart on the Billboard 200 chart solely on the basis of streams (as opposed to sales), peaking at No. 8. “Coloring Book” was streamed 57.3 million times its first week.

But beyond career statistics, the rapper’s style might best be summed up by his lyric on the record’s final track, “Blessings,” in which he raps, voice emotional, almost cracking, “I speak to God in public.”