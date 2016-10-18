One Reel and AEG announced Tuesday that "early bird" passes for Bumbershoot 2017 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

One Reel and AEG announced Tuesday that “early bird” passes for Bumbershoot 2017 — which takes place Friday-Sunday, Sept. 1-3, 2017 — will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Prices were not revealed, but last year, early purchase three-day passes sold for $150. These passes are bought on faith, as no artists are revealed at the time of purchase. Only a limited number of early bird passes are released and they sell out quickly.

If ticket pricing follows the same pattern as last year, there will be a significant price increase when the full line-up is announced in the spring. Last year, the price went up to $199.50, then rose again to $210, then $225. In what is called “dynamic pricing,” these increases were implemented at times determined by the presenter.

After the announcement of the full lineup, single-day schedules are announced and single-day passes go on sale. Last year, single-day tickets went on sale Aug. 1 for $99 but eventually rose to $129.