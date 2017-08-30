With so many great bands performing at Bumbershoot it can be difficult to decide what to see. Here are some highlights, including Tacocat and Lorde.
Any seasoned Bumbershoot-goer knows how to dissect the schedule to plan their Labor Day weekend. If you haven’t scoured the festival’s schedule, we’ve put together some highlights for you.
Friday, Sept. 1
• 4:10 p.m. KEXP Stage: Seattle’s garage rocking Acapulco Lips is a great way to get the blood pumping early for a long weekend of music. As an added bonus, Dude York plays the same stage after the Acapulco Lips set.
• 7:40 p.m. Mural Amphitheatre: Northwest supergroup Filthy Friends, which includes Sleater-Kinney’s Corin Tucker and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, will be playing songs from their recently released first album.
• 9:35 p.m. Main Stage: The Friday night headliner Flume is sure to please the electronic music crowd.
• 10 p.m. KeyArena: Looking for something out of the ordinary? Check out South African hip-hop group Die Antwoord, comprised of rappers Ninja and Yolandi Visser, and producer God. Yes, really.
Saturday, Sept. 2
• 5:30 p.m. KEXP Stage: Cataldo has been around the Seattle music scene for nearly a decade and is worth carving time out to see.
• 6 p.m. Monster Energy Stage at Fisher Green: Tacocat has been riding high since the release of “Lost Time” in 2016. Great chance to see a local band on the upswing.
• 7:35 p.m. Main Stage: Weezer is back after a show in Seattle earlier this year.
• 9:35 p.m. Main Stage: Hopefully Lorde has kicked the cold that left her doing an interpretive dance to her own songs at the VMAs.
Sunday, Sept. 3
• 4 p.m. KeyArena: Los Angeles via Vancouver, Wash., rapper Reo Cragun will get things warmed up for the final day of Bumbershoot.
• 6:40 p.m. KEXP Stage: Local psych-rockers Smokey Brights are a good antidote to a long weekend of festival going.
• 6:50 p.m. KeyArena: Vince Staples, who has worked with Odd Future, recently released the excellent “Big Fish Theory.”
• 7:50 p.m. Main Stage: Solange is likely to draw a large audience, and for good reason.
• 9:20 p.m. Main Stage: Seattle’s own ODESZA is the closing headliner. Expect new material from the duo’s forthcoming album “A Moment Apart,” which will be released Sept. 8.
