Black Dog Forge, which holds one of the most historic basements in Seattle, is up for sale. A Pearl Jam fan has started a GoFundMe campaign, aiming to help save the space.

It was just a matter of time before the Seattle building boom started sniffing around Black Dog Forge.

The Second Avenue building that houses the blacksmith shop ­— and holds one of the most historic basements in the city — is for sale, according to Mary Gioia, who, with Louie Raffloer, has been creating ironwork at Black Dog (and her Studio Gioia) for some 25 years.

The basement ­is where the members of Pearl Jam (then Mookie Blaylock) rehearsed together for the first time in 1990. Eddie Vedder came here straight from the airport that October, telling bassist Jeff Ament in the car on the way back to the city, “I don’t want to mess around at all. Let’s go to work.”

Other bands worked away in the 30-by-30-foot space, water pipes hanging from the ceiling, sheets and blankets tacked to the ceilings and walls for better acoustics. Soundgarden. The Presidents of the United States of America. Brad. And now, The Briefs.

Vedder lived in a small room to the side of the main practice room for a while.

The basement made a cameo in Cameron Crowe’s 2011 documentary “Pearl Jam 20,” and fans on rock ‘n’ roll pilgrimages have been tromping down the basement stairs for 25 years.

“They pull up in the alley,” Gioia told The Seattle Times earlier this year. “Tourists from all over the world.”

A fan named Charity Drewery has started a GoFundMe campaign with a $4 million goal,­ money that Gioia and Raffloer would use to buy the building and save the space. By Wednesday afternoon, it had raised $2,100 and been shared more than 500 times.

“If only one building and business can be saved,” Drewery wrote, “it needs to be this one.”