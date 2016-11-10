On its most recent album, “Dig Your Roots,” Florida Georgia Line has moved beyond party tunes. The rocking country band plays the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Nov. 11.

Florida Georgia Line is growing up. Known for infectious party tunes like “This Is How We Roll” and “Cruise,” Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelly are married men settling into a different phase in life, and it shows on their third album, “Dig Your Roots,” which came out last summer.

Songs like No. 1 hit “H.O.L.Y.” and “Grow Old” contemplate love in a way that moves beyond the flirty skirt-chasing that fans might be used to, while “May We All,” featuring Tim McGraw, is a satisfying but subdued jam. This is still country music that weaves plenty of pop and hip-hop influences throughout, but a pleasing amount of acoustic guitar makes “Dig Your Roots” the band’s most authentically country effort to date.

Now on the tail-end of its tour, with Granger Smith and Chris Lane opening, FGL appears at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D St., Tacoma; $37.75-$72.75 (800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com).