The pop icon died April 21, 2016. Seattle bands, the Seattle Symphony, Maya Rudolph and others are paying tribute.

This Friday, it will be one year since the death of music icon Prince.

The superstar musician and songwriter was found dead in the elevator of his home, Paisley Park, on April 21, 2016. His death was determined to be an accidental opioid overdose.

As an artist, he left behind his own tribute to his life: his music. Here are six ways to celebrate his life:

1. On Friday, April 21, The Royal Room will host the band MVP, which on ordinary days honors the work of both Michael Jackson and Prince. This performance, however, will feature Prince’s hits all night long. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door for $15. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and the show is scheduled to start a half-hour later.

2. A little further north, at the Blue Moon, known as “Seattle’s most infamous bar,” a Prince tribute performed by a host of bands will benefit the behavioral-health department of Seamar Clinic. $10 gets you into the tavern at 712 N.E. 45th St., where the music starts at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

3. Love Prince but can’t (or don’t want to) make it out of the house? VH1 will be airing Prince’s 1984 movie, “Purple Rain,” at two times: 12:35 p.m. and 10 p.m.

4. Looking down the road a bit, the Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall will perform a tribute to the versatile musician on May 9. Guest conductor Brent Havens with vocalist Marshall Charloff and a full rock band will perform Prince classics such as “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” “Little Red Corvette” and “Kiss.” The show starts at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $36-$100.

5. On June 1, STG Presents “Princess” featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum at The Neptune Theatre. The Prince cover band composed of Rudolph, of “Saturday Night Live” fame, and Lieburum, a singer-songwriter, was inspired by the college roommates’ lifelong love of Prince. Each performance, they say, is a love letter to the Artist himself. $30 advance; $33.50 day of show.

6. Three unreleased tracks from the artist will be part of a new EP called “Deliverance,” which will be released on Friday to mark the anniversary of Prince’s death. Listen here.