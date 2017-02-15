In a surprise turn of events, the three high school jazz bands chosen from the region are not from Seattle.

The Essentially Ellington jazz band competition and festival revealed the three Seattle-area high-school bands that will compete in New York City in May — and a surprise.

Edmonds-Woodway, Mount Si and Mountlake Terrace High School jazz bands will perform in the 22nd annual Essentially Ellington competition. Missing from the list are competition stalwarts and former winners Roosevelt and Garfield, who have made regular appearances every year since 1999, when the event was opened to schools west of the Mississippi. Roosevelt’s ensemble has been more than any other band, making it 17 times, and was the 2008 winner. Garfield won in 2010.

The 15 finalists were chosen from nearly 100 contestants across North America. This year marks Edmonds-Woodway’s fifth year, Mount Si’s fourth year and Mountlake Terrace’s seventh year of participation.

On the weekend of May 11-13, the bands will rehearse, perform and take part in workshops at Jazz at Lincoln Center. On May 13, the top three bands will be named at the conclusion of the festival.

The festival will be live webcast on www.jazz.org/live