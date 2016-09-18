The Everly Brothers get their due in a new British documentary; Seattle songwriter Ronan Delisle drops a new disc; and Austin psych-pop band Tele Novella finally releases a full-length LP.

A new Everly Brothers documentary, a local indie-folk album and a much-anticipated full-length LP by an Austin band are among this week’s notable music releases.

‘The Everly Brothers: Harmonies From Heaven’ (2 DVDS, Eagle Vision/Universal)

Aired earlier this year on BBC4, this somewhat long-winded British documentary about rock pioneers Don and Phil Everly is packed with musical detail and information, but also suffers from clichéd social commentary about the birth of rock ’n’ roll, an Anglocentric cast (Jake Bugg, really?) and, more significantly, the absence of the two Pauls — McCartney and Simon — who are arguably the two most important musicians influenced by the Everlys.

Nevertheless, it’s informative, giving credit to Ike Everly for passing on his musical knowledge to his boys and to Bo Diddley for that famous beat that bled into “Wake Up Little Susie.” Songwriting couple Boudleaux and Felice Bryant also get their due for early hits like that one, “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Bye Bye Love.” With musical commentary by the likes of Alvin Lee, session ace Waddy Wachtel, Keith Richards, Art Garfunkel, Graham Nash and many others, the duo’s vocal and guitar styles are nicely unpacked.

There’s not a whole lot of personal information — apart from the brothers’ notorious dislike for one another — but the story moves along well enough, from the family radio show where they got their start to their Nashville breakthrough to the disastrous 1960 split with Cadence Records and their acrimonious breakup and eventual coronation as founding fathers of rock.

A companion DVD offers a 48-minute 1968 TV broadcast of an Australian club date featuring the Everlys sporting then-fashionably long hair and, oddly, speeding up their fast numbers and slowing down their slow ones.

Paul de Barros

Ronan Delisle, ‘Totems II’ (Olympic Dreams)

On “Totems II,” Seattle songwriter Ronan Delisle recounts conversations with friends and stories of travel and love found and lost. “Blues, You” immerses listeners in the story of a lovelorn guy who “tripped and fell and bled all over second avenue” as he attempted to flirt with a girl — a moment of comedic detail that perfectly captures Delisle’s vulnerability and playfulness throughout the album. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, and this makes for an indie-folk-rock album that bears truth without being self-indulgent or saccharine. More lo-fi than jazz, “Totems II” is nevertheless infused with complex harmonic ideas and bizarre instrumental interludes. “Night Flowers” and “Salty Hands” have a distinct Elliott Smith rawness to them, while “Native Water” has more of a polished, fingerpicking blues-country flavor.

Alexa Peters

Tele Novella, ‘House of Souls’ (Yellow Year)

Following years of short EP releases, it’s exciting to receive the full-length “House of Souls” from Austin psych-pop band Tele Novella. Lead singer Natalie Ribbons (formerly of Agent Ribbons) has a sepia voice that’s a little vintage jazz, a little grubby punk. Match that with Telecaster guitar, trancelike keyboard and reverb-soaked production and “House of Souls” is a surf-psych home run. Sixties rock classics like The Zombies’ “She’s Not There” and Dusty Springfield’s “Spooky” seem to echo down the halls of time. Like those pivotal vintage cuts, Tele Novella’s “Sacramento” and “Tasseract” embody some sort of black magic, writhing like possessed bodies. Meanwhile, tracks like “Heavy Balloon” show the band’s lighter indie side.