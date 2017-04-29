Tickets for some events and films in the 43rd annual SIFF are now available; others go on sale May 4.

The 43rd annual Seattle International Film Festival gets underway May 18, running through June 11 and featuring more than 400 films from 80 different countries. Among the special guests will be Academy Award-winning actress Anjelica Huston, who’ll speak before the world premiere of her new film “Trouble” and will be honored with a Career Achievement in Acting Award.

The festival will kick off at McCaw Hall on May 18 with a gala screening of “The Big Sick,” a romantic comedy, distributed by Amazon Studios, starring Kumail Nanjiani (HBO’s “Silicon Valley”) as a Pakistani-American comedian. A party at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion will follow. Closing night, at Cinerama, will feature the biopic “The Young Karl Marx,” directed by Raoul Peck (who also directed the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro”).

“Landline,” directed by Gillian Robespierre, will be the festival’s Centerpiece Gala, screening June 3 at the Egyptian. The film, described by SIFF as a comedic drama about a 1990s Manhattan family, reunites Robespierre with Jenny Slate, star of her previous film “Obvious Child” (SIFF 2014) and also stars Edie Falco and John Turturro.

SIFF’s locations this year will include Pacific Place, Egyptian, Uptown, SIFF Film Center, Majestic Bay (May 19-25 only), Lincoln Square (May 19-June 1), Shoreline Community College (May 26-June 3), Ark Lodge (June 1-8) and Kirkland Performance Center (June 1-4).

Gala tickets for “The Big Sick,” “The Young Karl Marx,” “Landline” and the Anjelica Huston tribute (June 7 at the Egyptian) are now available. The remainder of the SIFF schedule will be announced May 4, at which time all other tickets will go on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at siff.net, by phone at 206-324-9996, and in person at the Egyptian or Uptown theaters.