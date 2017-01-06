Unlike the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, which air Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, are voted upon by the mysterious Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization prone to making interesting choices.

The Golden Globes, coming this Sunday and sure to be filled with boozy speeches and questionable fashion choices, are an annual rite of the movie-awards season.

They are, however, not to be confused with actual awards that mean something. Unlike the Academy Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, etc., which are voted upon by large numbers of people actually employed by the entertainment industry, the Golden Globes are voted upon by a very small (fewer than 100) membership of people who aren’t. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the governing body behind the Golden Globes, is a mysterious nonprofit organization of international journalists based in Southern California; some of whom are legit journalists and some of whom are, to borrow a phrase, total randos. In an impressive feat of research, a Vulture.com writer managed to track down the identities of the current roster (who aren’t named on the HFPA’s official site); many of whom seem fond of posting pictures of themselves with movie stars.

To its credit, the HFPA has over the years donated many millions of dollars to “entertainment-related charities,” according to the group’s website; to its discredit, the nomination choices tend to have as much to do with glamour, celebrity and access than merit. (Did Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals” — which hasn’t gotten much mention during awards season — get three Globe nominations because of its excellence, or because Ford’s company sent expensive perfume to every HFPA voter?)

Anyway, the Globes tend to be a good time, because of the aforementioned boozy speeches and iffy fashion, and I’ll be tuning in (and providing live coverage!) if only to hear Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech.

She’s getting the Globes’ equivalent of a lifetime achievement award, and La Streep always, always gives good speech. As far as predictions of winners go, I haven’t a clue; the Globes are notoriously unpredictable that way.

I’ll go out on a limb, though, and say that “La La Land” will win the usually anemic “best picture, musical/comedy” category, by strength of actually being a musical, and that either “Moonlight” or “Manchester by the Sea” will win the drama category. (Unless the Globes, with their eye toward celebrity, decide to honor Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.” Which they might.) As for the rest, and the TV categories — we’ll just have to tune in and see. With champagne, ideally.

The Golden Globes air at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, on NBC.