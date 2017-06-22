Outdoor movie screenings abound during the summer months from Auburn to Bellingham.

Grab a blanket, pack some snacks and get ready to enjoy one of the many outdoor movie screenings throughout Puget Sound.

Popular family films this year include “Moana” and “Sing,” while older crowds can enjoy “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “La La Land.” Many have family-friendly games and activities before the screenings.

Admission is free unless otherwise noted, and keep in mind that screenings may be canceled due to rain.

Auburn Summer Sounds and Cinema

Live entertainment, including comedy and music, begin at 6 p.m. before the film screenings. Visit auburnwa.gov for more information.

July 28: “Sing” (PG), The Zaniac Comedy Show, The 5 Johnsons; Lea Hill Park, 31693 124th Ave. S.E., Auburn

Aug. 4: “Moana” (PG), Mister G, Hall Pass Band; Sunset Park, 1420 69th St. S.E., Auburn

Aug. 11: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (PG-13), Eric Ode, Rain City Time Machine; Les Gove Park, 910 Ninth St. S.E., Auburn

Bainbridge Island Movies in the Park

Seating starts at 8 p.m. and movies begin at dusk at Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Drive N.E. Concessions will be available for purchase. Visit biparks.org for more information.

Aug. 4: “A Dog’s Purpose” (PG)

Aug. 11: “Sing” (PG)

Aug. 18: “Moana” (PG)

Aug. 25: “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (PG)

Sept. 1: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

Sept. 8: “La La Land” (PG-13)

Bonney Lake Movies in the Park

Movies start at dusk at Allan Yorke Park, 7302 West Tapps Highway, Bonney Lake. Screenings are on Aug. 5 and 12, and movie titles are TBA. Visit ci.bonney-lake.wa.us for more information.

Crossroads Movies in the Park

Thursdays at Crossroads Park, 16000 N.E. 10th St., Bellevue. Visit crossroadsbellevue.com for more information.

Aug. 3: “Finding Dory” (PG), 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 10: “Zootopia” (PG), 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 17: “Pete’s Dragon” (PG), 7 to 9 p.m.

Aug. 24: “Moana” (PG), 7 to 9 p.m.

Drive-In Movies at LeMay — America’s Car Museum

Parking for the show starts at 4:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk at the museum, 2702 E. D St., Tacoma. Food is available for purchase. The event is free, but it does not include admission to the museum. Call 253-779-8490 or visit the museum’s website for more information.

July 8: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG)

July 22: “Ghostbusters” (1984, PG)

August 11: “Moana” (PG)

August 26: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

Edmonds Outdoor Movie Nites

Movies begin at dusk at the Frances Anderson Center Field, 700 Main St., Edmonds. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Call 425-771-0230 or visit edmonds.wa.gov for more information.

July 28: “Kung Fu Panda 3” (PG)

Aug. 4: “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” (PG)

Everett Cinema Under the Stars

Pre-movie entertainment begins at 7:30 p.m. and movies start at dusk on the lawn at Thornton A. Sullivan Park, Camp Patterson Field, 11405 Silver Lake Road, Everett. Snacks will be available for purchase. Call 425-257-7117 or visit everettwa.gov for more information.

July 21: “Pete’s Dragon” (PG), Son of Reptile Man

July 28: “The Lego Batman Movie” (PG), Arts & Crafts by Imagine Children’s Museum

Aug. 4: “Finding Dory” (PG), Cap’n ARRR

Aug. 11: “The Secret Life of Pets” (PG), Arts & Crafts by Imagine Children’s Museum

Aug. 18: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13), Pacific Science Center’s Super Cool Science Show

Fairhaven Outdoor Cinema in Bellingham

Watch from the lawn at the Fairhaven Village Green, at 10th Street and Mill Avenue, Bellingham. Tickets are $5, and admission is free for children ages 5 and under. Snacks will be available for purchase and outside food is allowed. Visit epiceap.com for more information.

June 24: “Ghostbusters” (1984, PG)

July 1: “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” (PG-13)

July 8: “Hidden Figures” (PG)

July 15: “Moana” (PG)

July 22: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

July 29: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (1971, G)

Aug. 5: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG)

Aug. 12: “Finding Dory” (PG)

Aug. 19: “La La Land” (PG-13)

Aug. 26: “The Princess Bride” (PG)

Gig Harbor Movies in the Park

Pre-movie family activities begin at 7:30 p.m. at Skansie Brothers Park, 3211 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor.

July 7: “Sing” (PG), 9:15 p.m.

July 14: “Finding Nemo” (G), 9 p.m.

July 21: “Finding Dory” (PG), 9 p.m.

July 28: “The Little Mermaid” (G), 8:30 p.m.

Ivar’s Family Fun and Films, Renton

Movies begin at dusk at two Renton locations. Admission is free at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N. Tickets for movies at the Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 Maple Valley Highway, are available for $5 starting at 7 p.m. Entry to the center begins at 8 p.m. Call 425-430-6719 for more information.

July 21: “Jungle Book” (2016, PG) at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park

July 28: “Moana” (PG) at the Henry Moses Aquatic Center

Aug. 4: “Sing” (PG) at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park

Aug. 11: “Finding Dory” (PG) at the Henry Moses Aquatic Center

Mercer Island Movies in the Park

Activities and crafts begin one hour before the movie at Mercerdale Park, 77th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 32nd Street. Refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information, call 206-275-7609 or visit mercergov.org.

July 22: “The NeverEnding Story” (PG), 9:22 p.m.

Aug. 19: “Finding Dory” (PG), 8:36 p.m.

Moonlight Cinema Series, Woodinville

Gates open at 6 p.m., bands play at 7 p.m. and movies start at dusk at the Redhook Brewery, 14300 N.E. 145th St., Woodinville. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at Redhook. Visit redhook.com for more information.

July 13: “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (PG)

July 20: “Moana” (PG), Kona Hawaiian Family Night

July 27: “Shaun of the Dead” (R)

Aug. 3: “What We Do in the Shadows” (R)

Aug. 10: “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” (PG-13), Bring Your Pet to Movie Night

Aug. 24: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13), Military & Emergency Services Appreciation Night

Aug. 30: “The Lego Batman Movie” (PG)

Movies at Marymoor Park

Live entertainment, trivia, food trucks and vendors begin at 6:30 p.m. at Marymoor Park, 6046 West Lake Sammamish Parkway N.E., Redmond. Tickets are $5 and parking costs $5 per car.

July 5: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13)

July 12: “La La Land” (PG-13)

July 19: “Moana” (PG)

July 26: “Hidden Figures” (PG)

Aug. 2: “Sing” (PG)

Aug. 8: “Ghostbusters” (1984) (PG)

Aug. 16: “Finding Dory” (PG)

Aug. 23: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

Movies at the Marina

Movies begin at dusk and free popcorn is first come, first served at the Shilshole Bay Marina, 7001 Seaview Ave. N.W. Free parking is available in the marina parking lot and on Seaview Avenue Northwest. Visit portseattle.org for more information.

July 21: “Captain Ron” (PG-13)

Aug. 11: “The Secret Life of Pets” (PG)

Movies at the Mural at Seattle Center

Movies begin at dusk at the Mural Amphitheatre in Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St. For more information, call 206-684-7200 or visit seattlecenter.com.

July 29: “The Princess Bride” (PG)

Aug. 5: “La La Land” (PG-13)

Aug. 12: “Hidden Figures” (PG)

Aug. 19: “Clue” (PG)

Aug. 26: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

Mural Amphitheatre Free Bite Movie Night

Admission begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St. For those over 21, the Bite of Seattle beer garden will stay open late during the event. Visit biteofseattle.com for more information.

July 21: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (PG-13)

Movies Under the Moon, Monroe

Pre-movie activities begin at 8 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk at Lake Tye Park, 14964 Frylands Blvd., Monroe. Visit monroewa.gov for more information.

Aug. 4: “The Lego Batman Movie” (PG)

Aug. 11: “Sing” (PG)

Aug. 18: “The Jungle Book” (2016, PG)

Aug. 25: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

Music and Movies in Jennings Park

Movies begin at 9 p.m. at the Lions Centennial Pavilion in Jennings Park, 6915 Armar Road, Marysville. Visit marysvillewa.gov for more information.

July 15: “The Secret Life of Pets” (PG)

July 22: “The Lego Batman Movie” (PG)

July 29: “Finding Dory” (PG)

Aug. 5: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

Aug. 12: “Zootopia” (PG)

Outdoor Movies at Magnuson Park

Event entry begins at 6:30 p.m. at Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E. Entertainment and food trucks will be at each screening. Visit epiceap.com for more information.

July 6: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

July 13: “Moana” (PG-13)

July 20: “Hidden Figures” (PG)

July 27: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (1971, G)

Aug. 3: “La La Land” (PG-13)

Aug. 10: “The Lego Batman Movie” (PG)

Aug. 17: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13)

Aug. 24: “The Princess Bride” (PG)

Peddler Brewing Company

Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. at Peddler Brewing Co., 1514 N.W. Leary Way. Visit peddlerbrewing.com for more information.

June 29: “Old School” (R)

July 13: “Mean Girls” (PG-13)

July 20: “The Sandlot” (PG)

July 27: “Super Troopers” (R)

Aug. 10: “Kindergarten Cop” (PG-13)

Aug. 17: “Bridesmaids” (R)

Aug. 24: “Meet the Parents” (PG-13)

Aug. 31: “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (PG-13)

Sept. 14: “Miss Congeniality” (PG-13)

Sept. 21: “Point Break” (R)

Sept. 28: “Pitch Perfect” (PG-13)

Sail-In Cinema

Guests can view movies by land at Boxcar Park, at 615 13th St., or by sea at the Port of Everett. Visit waterfront-place.com for more information.

July 21: “Footloose” (PG), 9:25 p.m.

July 28: “Jurassic Park” (PG-13), 9:15 p.m.

Aug. 4: “Captain America: The First Avenger” (PG-13), 9:05 p.m.

Aug. 11: “Field of Dreams” (PG), 8:50 p.m.

Aug. 18: “Zootopia” (PG), 8:40 p.m.

Aug. 25: “Top Gun” (PG), 8:25 p.m.

Seattle Outdoor Cinema, South Lake Union

Tickets go on sale on May 17 at seattleoutdoormovies.com. All screenings are 21+, except for June 24. Activities begin at 6 p.m. at the lawn behind South Lake Union Discovery Center, 101 Westlake Ave. N. Visit the Seattle Outdoor Cinema Facebook page for more information.

June 24: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13), all-ages family night

July 1: “Shaun of the Dead” (R)

July 8: “The Princess Bride” (PG)

July 15: “The Fifth Element” (PG-13)

July 22: Dude Fest — “The Big Lebowski” (R)

July 29: “La La Land” (PG-13)

Aug. 5: “The Dark Knight” (PG-13)

Skyway Outdoor Cinema

Pre-movie entertainment begins at 8 p.m. behind the Skyway 7-Eleven at 12702 Renton Ave. S. and movies start at 9 p.m. Visit skywayoutdoorcinema.org for more information.

Aug. 4: “Moana” (PG)

Aug. 11 “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (PG)

Aug. 18 “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13)

Aug. 25: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

Snohomish Movies in the Park

Open seating begins at 7 p.m. at Willis Tucker Community Park, 6705 Puget Park Drive, Snohomish. Admission is free, but donations benefiting Snohomish County Parks will be accepted. There will be pre-movie entertainment and snacks available for purchase. Visit snohomishcountywa.gov for more information.

July 13: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13), 9:14 p.m.

July 20: “Trolls” (PG), 9:08 p.m.

July 27: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13), 9 p.m.

Aug. 3: “Sing” (PG), 8:50 p.m.

Aug. 10: “The Lego Batman Movie” (PG), 8:52 p.m.

Aug. 17: “Moana” (PG), 8:38 p.m.

Tacoma Movies in the Park

Pre-movie activities and outdoor films at various locations in Tacoma. Movies begin at dusk. Visit metroparkstacoma.org for more information.

July 28: “The Lego Batman Movie” (PG), Kandle Park, 2323 N. Shirley St.

July 29: “Hidden Figures” (PG), Wright Park, 501 S. I St.

Aug. 4: “Moana” (PG), Stewart Heights Park, 402 E. 56th St.

Aug. 11: “Kubo and the Two Strings” (PG), The Center at Norpoint, 4818 Nassau Ave. N.E.

Aug. 19: “Sing” (PG), STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St.

Three Dollar Bill Outdoor Cinema

Concessions will be available for purchase starting at 7 p.m. Activities begin at 8 p.m. at the southeast corner of Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave. Visit threedollarbillcinema.org for more information.

Aug. 11: “Beetlejuice” (PG)

Aug. 18: “But I’m a Cheerleader” (R)

Aug. 25: “Juno” (PG-13)

Tukwila Family Outdoor Cinema Series

Movies begin at dusk at the Tukwila Community Center, 12424 42nd Ave. S., Tukwila. Visit tukwilawa.gov for more information.

Aug. 4: “Sing” (PG)

Aug. 11: “Moana” (PG)

Aug. 18: “Finding Dory” (PG)

West Seattle Outdoor Movies

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and movies start at dusk by the West Seattle YMCA, 3611 S.W. Snoqualmie St. Visit westseattlemovies.blogspot.com for more information.

July 22: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13)

July 29: “The Lego Batman Movie” (PG)

Aug. 5: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13)

Aug. 12: “Finding Dory” (PG)

Aug. 19: “Queen of Katwe” (PG)

Aug. 26: “Beauty and the Beast” (PG)