On the eve of Meryl Streep's lifetime achievement award from the Golden Globes, let's pick some favorites from her long career.

The great Meryl Streep, she of the endlessly varying accents, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille award — essentially, it’s a lifetime achievement award — at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. In a 40+-year movie career, she’s performed in more than 50 narrative features (plus a number of credits in voicework and television), and been famously nominated for a record 19 Academy Awards. She’s won three times, for “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice,” and “The Iron Lady”; aside from those, I’m particularly fond of her work in “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” (swoony romance), “Silkwood” (gritty whistleblower), “Julie & Julia” (dizzily charming), and “The Devil Wears Prada” (“That’s all.”) Clip below; note the world-class glasses-wrangling.

What’s your favorite role from Streep’s long career? Take our poll (which includes just her Academy Award-nominated roles; otherwise it would scroll on into infinity); or chime in with a comment.