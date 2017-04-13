Fast and the Furious 8 unites cast members from former installments including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Kurt Russell.

Fans of “The Fast and the Furious’ franchise will likely enjoy the eighth installment, “The Fate of the Furious,” which is getting praise from critics for its faithful delivery of the fast cars and slick adrenaline-fueled action scenes that characterize the series. Other critics were less impressed, saying the series was running on fumes rather than fresh ideas.

Furious 8, as it’s being called, opens on Friday and will be showing on a number of silver screens throughout Seattle. It brings together most of the cast members from former installments: Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Kurt Russell and more. It also introduces Charlize Theron, who plays the mysterious and destructive Cipher and Helen Mirren who reportedly sought the role to indulge her real-life love of racing.

The premise of the globe-trotting flick that opens in Cuba, moves on to Manhattan and then to Russia, is that crew leader Dom (played by Vin Diesel) has been lured from the group by Theron’s Cipher. She needs his car and driving skills to take over the world, and she’ll do what it takes to get them. Meanwhile, Dom’s loyal stunt-pulling family tracks him to a final over-the-top showdown.

On Rotten Tomatoes so far, the film has garnered a 64 percent rating with 50 of 78 critics calling it fresh.

Seattle Times critic Moira Macdonald is among the fans. She gave the film 3 out of 4 stars, saying the series, which feels somewhat like old family by now, is still going strong and, in fact, she found herself driving home wanting more.

“New blood enters the mix, in the form of Charlize Theron as silky-voiced cyberterrorist Cipher, described as ‘like a digital act of God,’ and an uncredited and deliciously Cockney Helen Mirren, in a role that gets perhaps 90 seconds of screen time but which makes you suddenly imagine an entirely new origin story and franchise designed around her. (Somebody please make these movies. Please. I’m begging here.)

The movie zips along quickly, full of popcorn-worthy moments like a Manhattan chase involving ‘zombie cars’ (some of which appear to commit suicide by waterfalling off a multistory garage), a drowning Lamborghini, Hobbs throwing prison guards around like they’re tennis balls, and Statham addressing a baby as ‘guv’nor.’ In other words, the formula’s tight.

Rafer Guzmán of Newsday compares the series to Hollywood’s other reliably entertaining franchises, such as the Bond films, and says Fast 8 is “bigger, louder and wilder” than its predecessors.

“Let’s be honest, though: When it comes to fun, fun, fun, these silly hot-rod movies are unrivaled. It hardly matters that movie No. 8, ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ doesn’t offer much new or different. Having struck an unexpectedly emotional note in 2015’s ‘Furious 7,’ which bid adieu to the late Paul Walker, this entry goes for bigger, louder, wilder. It can already claim to be one of the first major movies filmed in post-thaw Cuba — the latest addition to this franchise’s long list of ultracool shooting locales (Rio, Miami, Tokyo).”

Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang writes that the movie, at heart, is about betrayal, but also that after the emotional high of the last two installments, Fast 8 feels a little like fast food.

“All this testifies, I suppose, to the ongoing durability of a franchise that started out in 2001 as little more than hot rods and cheap thrills, before unexpectedly hitting its creative and commercial stride a few movies later. But after the ultra-stylish detour of ;The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’; the unfiltered action-movie exhilaration of ‘Fast Five’ and the emotional high of ‘Furious 7,’ with its moving elegy for the late Paul Walker, the series seems to have at last entered its frustrating, decadent, spinning-its-wheels phase.”

Peter Travers of Rolling Stone agrees that the movie is not as good as Furious 7 — “don’t get greedy,” he warns — but he calls it a “bolt of greased lightning and says it’s still a big, fun party “for action junkies and auto-erotics.”

“The stunts define spectacular. There’s a slam-bang moment when Cipher turns every self-driving car in Manhattan into her own demolition derby, shrieking ‘it’s zombie time.’ Maybe for the script, but not for the stunts. The pop-absurdist finale, set on a Russian glacier, is a digital hellzapoppin. And isn’t that all we want from these speed chasers? Is it enough? Probably not. The Fate of the Furious doesn’t have a thought in its head to match the best of Bond and Bourne. What it is, in every sense of the term, is insanely entertaining.”