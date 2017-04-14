The trailer is the first for the highly anticipated 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' which is slated for a December release.

The first trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was released Friday. While the short clip is sure to excite the franchise’s loyal fans, and keep them busy dissecting it for clues, it won’t be enough to tide them over until the film’s release on Dec. 15.

The trailer shows Rey training with Luke on Ahch-To, the watery world she found him on. From there, you see Finn laying in some sort of pod and Poe Dameron and BB-8 racing toward an X-Wing fighter that explodes. There are AT-ATs, Kylo Ren looking menacing with his light saber and, of course, the Millennium Falcon blowing up Tie fighters.

The clip ominously ends with Luke in shadows saying, “I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end.”