A trailer of sorts for the second installment of 'Deadpool' came out during the weekend.

The “Deadpool ” trailer released during the weekend is what you would expect. It is funny, crude, smart and might or might not have anything to do with “Deadpool 2,” which is set for release in 2018.

The trailer has Ryan Reynolds’ character Wade Wilson walking through a run down neighborhood when he hears two men arguing in an alley. One man has a gun and is mugging an elderly gentleman with an armful of groceries. Wilson jumps inside a phone booth to change into his Deadpool outfit. Superman this is not, and the logistics of changing in a phone booth prove fatal.

“Deadpool” fans will be picking apart the trailer for clues about “Deadpool 2.” Why is the word “Hope” and a reference to Nathan Summers scrawled on the phone booth? Does it mean anything that “Logan” is on the marquee across the street from the phone booth? It might all mean nothing. Or, these are clues to the next movie. We’ll just have to wait for the next trailer, when and if that happens.