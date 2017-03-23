Trailer promises we'll find out what became of the characters from the modern day Christmas classic. Cue cards are involved.

Ever wonder what happened to the characters in “Love Actually”?

If so, you’re not alone.

The film that illustrates different kinds of love — romantic, illicit, marital, unrequited, friendly, passionate — has become a modern day Christmas classic. Richard Curtis, who wrote and directed the 2003 movie and who has since started a charitable campaign to end poverty called “Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day,” had declined to make a sequel to the very successful feel-good flick, according to the New York Times. But recently, he was struck with curiosity about what had become of those folks he created.

So he reached out to the original cast who all agreed to be part of a brief, 10-minute sequel called “Red Nose Day Actually” that will serve two purposes: bring fans up to date on what happened to everyone and raise money for Curtis’ cause.

In the trailer for the new short, the celebrity cast uses the same kind of cue cards that became iconic in the first flick, including one held up by Keira Knightley that asks which of the cast has “aged best” and Hugh Grant insisting that it isn’t Colin Firth.

Watch the trailer and then tune in to see the full video May 25 on NBC.