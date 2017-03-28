Movie comes out July 7, 2017.
What do we learn in the trailer for the new superhero movie “Spider-Man:Homecoming”?
We learn that Iron Man is a bossy boss; that Michael Keaton plays Vulture, a villain who seems pretty mad about something and also has a cool metal bird suit; that Spiderman gets a new suit and a friend who knows his identity. And also a ferry with cars on it is somehow involved.
If that whets your appetite to see the movie, due out on July 7, then the trailer has done its job.
