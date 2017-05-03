Stephen King's "The Dark Tower" finally comes to the big screen.

For some people, there’s nothing better for combating the horrors of the real world than an excursion into the horrors and heart-pounding thrills of another.

If that’s true, then a peek at the trailer of the long-awaited screen companion to Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” series promises an adrenaline-fueled escape of fantastical order.

The film, 10 years in the making, is not a true adaptation of the eight-volume series, widely considered to be King’s magnum opus, but rather a sequel of sorts.

In the trailer, 11-year-old Jake Chambers (played by “Legends” Tom Taylor) has visions of another world in which the Gunslinger (Idris Elba) and the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) duke it out on a cosmic level. The Gunslinger, perhaps the last of his kind, is working to protect the Dark Tower from the Man in Black who seeks to destroy it.

The tower, Elba’s character explains, is the nexus of several worlds and protects them all, including his world as well as ours.

As the music swells and disaster looms, the boy and the Gunslinger race to save Earth and mankind while the Man in Black issues ominous warnings.

The movie is scheduled to begin playing abroad at the end of July and open in U.S. theaters Aug. 4.