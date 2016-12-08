Big-screen version of guilty pleasure TV show hits theaters May 19.

If you’ve been jonesing for a peek at the big-screen version of “Baywatch” in all its red-swimsuit glory, you’re in luck. The TV version of “Baywatch” was a guilty pleasure full of beautiful people. The first trailer certainly has that. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron star in what looks to be an action-packed film full of explosions, slow-mo beach running and cringe-worthy jokes. The movie hits theaters May 19.