Art-house offerings during the week of Jan. 6.

“Viva Italia,” an Italian film series, comes to the Seattle Art Museum beginning Thursday, Jan. 12, with Roberto Rossellini’s 1945 “Rome, Open City” starring Anna Magnani and Aldo Fabrizzi. The other films include “Europe ’51” (Jan. 19), “Voyage in Italy” (Feb. 2), “The Passionate Thief” (Feb. 9), “I Knew Her Well” (Feb. 16), “The Conformist” (Feb. 23), “Padre Padrone” (March 2), “City of Women” (March 9) and “Night of the Shooting Stars” (March 16). All films are in Italian with English subtitles and begin at 7:30 p.m. 1300 First Ave., Seattle. Series tickets are $73 general; $66 for SIFF, NWFF, SFI, TheFilmSchool, Festa Italiana and SAM members (206-654-3210 or go to seattleartmuseum.org).

“Saturday Secret Matinees” return to the Grand Illusion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, with “The Undersea Kingdom,” a 12-part 1936 adventure serial. Tickets are $5 for members, $6-$9 general admission. 1403 N.E. 50th St., Seattle (206-523-3935 or grandillusioncinema.org).

A quote-along version of “Labyrinth,” Jim Henson’s 1986 fantasy film, is part of a “David Bowie Birthday Party” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the SIFF Cinema Uptown. Tickets are $9 for SIFF members, $13-$14 general. 511 Queen Anne Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

The National Theatre Live’s presentation of “No Man’s Land,” Harold Pinter’s stage comedy, plays at noon Sunday, Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 9-10, at the SIFF Film Center. It stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart. Tickets are $15 for SIFF members, $20 general. “The Uncondemned,” a 2015 documentary about a team of lawyers and activists who in 1997 prosecuted rape as a crime against humanity, screens at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Director Michele Mitchell is scheduled to attend; $7 for members, $11-$12 general. Northwest Rooms, Seattle Center (206-324-9996 or siff.net).

“One Piece Film: Gold,” an all-new adventure based on the anime series, plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Guild 45th. Tickets are $15. 2115 N. 45th St., Seattle (206-547-2127 or landmarktheaters.com).

Fathom Events brings a 60th-anniversary screening of “Carousel,” the 1956 musical starring Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae, to several theaters at 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, and Wednesday, Jan. 11. A filmed version of the Met’s staging of Verdi’s opera “Nabucco,” with Plácido Domingo, comes to several theaters at 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. For locations and more information, go to fathomevents.com

The “Meaningful Movies” series presents “The Occupation of the American Mind,” a documentary about American perceptions of the Middle East, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Keystone Congregational Church, 5019 Keystone Place N., Seattle. “Promised Land,”about two Pacific Northwest tribes, plays at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at High Point Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way S.W., Seattle (meaningfulmovies.org).

At the Central Cinema this week, there’s “The Last Starfighter,” a 1984 adventure about an alien inventor who zooms a teenager into outer space, and “Blade Runner — The Final Cut,” Ridley Scott’s 1982 science-fiction film. Tickets are $8-$10, 1411 21st Ave., Seattle (central-cinema.com).