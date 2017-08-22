Dennis Muren — who created the picture’s other Terminator, the T-1000 — reflects on the 1991 James Cameron/Arnold Schwarzenegger blockbuster, which is being released in 3D at several Seattle-area theaters on Aug. 25.

He said he’d be back.

He is.

It’s the shank end of the summer movie season, and the flood of new Hollywood releases has slowed to a trickle as people forsake the multiplexes to cram in as much vacation enjoyment as they can before school starts up again. Into the vacuum steps a familiar figure: The Terminator.

Movie interview ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D,’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick. Directed by James Cameron, from a screenplay by Cameron and William Wisher. 154 minutes. Rated R for strong sci-fi action and violence, and for language. Several theaters.

Specifically, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

One of the greatest action movies of all time, the 1991 James Cameron/Arnold Schwarzenegger blockbuster has been refurbished with a 3D conversion and a computer-assisted brightening and sharpening of its imagery. It’s now back where it belongs: on the big screen. It opens Friday, Aug. 25, in theaters throughout the Seattle area.

Sorry, folks, some movies simply don’t fit on a smartphone or tablet. To fully appreciate “T2,” only a wall-to-wall theatrical presentation will do. So in the doldrummy dog days of August comes a special treat.

At the time of its release, “Terminator 2” was the most expensive movie ever made, boasting a budget of $102 million. A goodly share of its production cost was pumped into its state-of-the-art special effects. And a big chunk of that amount went toward creating the picture’s other Terminator: the T-1000. Or as Dennis Muren calls him, “the chrome guy.”

Muren is the man who spearheaded the creation of the gleaming shape-shifter (played in human form by actor Robert Patrick) who is newer, faster and stronger than the Schwarzenegger model and gives the big cyber guy a literal run for his life throughout “T2.”

The senior visual-effects supervisor and creative director of Industrial Light and Magic, George Lucas’ powerhouse special-effects operation, Muren has won nine Oscars for his work, “T2” yielding one of those. “Jurassic Park,” “E.T.” and “Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back” are among others that have brought him golden statuary.

Cameron hired Muren after working with him on “The Abyss.” Muren created that picture’s pathbreaking watery pseudopod effect (another Oscar-winner), which Cameron saw as the forerunner of the T-1000.

“Jim came to us with an idea,” sketched out in storyboards, Muren said. “And I said, ‘Yeah, I think we can pull this off.’ ” The attraction, and the challenge, was to create something that had never been seen on-screen before.

“It was the toughest thing we had ever done,” Muren said. With a team of between 15 and 20 people, it took close to eight months to get the effect right.

Paradoxically, Muren’s objective was to create something that didn’t look like a special effect.

“The goal was not to make the best computer character ever made,” Muren said. “The goal was to make you say to yourself, ‘Is Arnold Schwarzenegger going to survive this?’

“There should be … no sign of how it was done,” he said, nothing to distract audiences from the narrative unfolding up on the screen.

“That certainly is what George Lucas is looking for, and Spielberg is looking for and Jim is looking for,” Muren said.

The kinds of computerized tools and techniques he and others in the field have pioneered allow today’s filmmakers to tell stories more vividly, he said. Computers have freed them to go where their imaginations lead without limits.

Muren had never seen the original “Terminator,” released in 1984, when Cameron hired him for the sequel. He said he’d been busy working on other projects, often traveling overseas, and never got around to catching it while it was playing in theaters. And once he got the “T2” job, he didn’t take time to see it either.

“I didn’t see it until after we finished the other one,” he said. “I think I didn’t want to be influenced by it.”

He hasn’t seen the new 3D version either.

“I didn’t have anything to do with it,” he said. “I just found out about it a couple of months ago that Jim had already done it.” Asked by a reporter when he will see it, he replied, “When is it coming out?”

Told Aug. 25, he replied, “I’ll be there.”