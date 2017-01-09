Kate Beckinsale returns in the fifth installment of the franchise as a vampire “death dealer” wanted by both sides in a centuries-old feud.

The “Underworld” franchise — in which vampires and werewolves, called Lycans, use guns and swords to settle a centuries-old feud — showed signs of growing more playful with its fourth installment, “Underworld: Awakening” (2012), which moved away from the series’ labored mythology and threw in Stephen Rea as a mad scientist.

Any hope of a similarly limber fifth outing dies immediately in “Underworld: Blood Wars.” This film is so heavy with exposition that you would think that the director, Anna Foerster, and the screenwriter, Cory Goodman, had set out to complete a dissertation instead of a sequel.

Returning, in her full leather get-up, is Selene (Kate Beckinsale, somehow still invested), a vampire “death dealer” wanted by both sides. Apparently, her blood and the blood of her daughter (who has gone into hiding since the last movie) can confer special powers on those infused with it — a property that has made the strains sought after by the vampire council member Semira (Lara Pulver) and a Lycan leader, Marius (Tobias Menzies).

Movie Review ‘Underworld: Blood Wars,’ with Kate Beckinsale. Directed by Anna Foerster, from a screenplay by Cory Goodman. 91 minutes. Rated R for strong bloody violence, and some sexuality. Several theaters. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

With an almost willful lack of fun, “Underworld: Blood Wars” introduces new dangers (self-propelled bullets and nightshade — fatal for some vampires, but only painful and paralyzing for Selene) and backdrops, including a vampire outpost in the frozen north and what must be history’s dullest vampire soiree. (After so many years undead, who could party?)

The series’ strategy of bathing its imagery in blue has always been useful for obscuring murky special effects, but here, it seems like a taunt — a guarantee of visual monotony to complement the anemic entertainment value.