The creaking and shrieking inside a haunted-house movie often turn on evil spirits, restless ghosts or sometimes just human madness. It takes time before the creepy noises are fully revealed in the quietly nerve-pricking horror flick “Under the Shadow,” though there’s already plenty to worry about before the first real boo erupts.

Bad juju is one thing, but in Tehran in 1988 — the final year of the eight-year Iran-Iraq war — danger comes from every direction: the prying nosy neighbors, the patrolling morality police, the hurtling enemy missiles.

A standout at the 2016 New Directors/New Films festival, “Under the Shadow” centers on Shideh (Narges Rashidi), whose medical training was derailed by her political activism during the revolution in Iran. The movie opens on her pleading with an imperious male official to allow her to resume her studies. Dressed demurely, her body obscured and with a head scarf covering her hair, she sits opposite him as he inspects her case and barely gives her a look. In the large picture window behind them that looks out onto the city, a missile hits in the not-too-far distance.

Movie Review ‘Under the Shadow,’ with Narges Rashidi, Bobby Naderi, Avin Manshadi. Written and directed by Babak Anvari. 84 minutes. Rated PG-13 for terror, scary images and brief language. In Persian, with English subtitles. Sundance Cinemas (21+). The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

The interviewer’s apparent indifference both to Shideh and to the attack — sucking on a candy rather like an overgrown child, he gives the explosion a cursory glance — is unnerving. It suggests a certain hardness, whether institutional or personal, national or political. He flatly rejects Shideh’s request, telling her to find something else to do with her life. If his dismissal registers as more disturbing than just a rubber-stamp rejection, it’s because he embodies the threat of the theocratic regime itself. He also turns out to be the first in a series of men (soldiers, police officers, neighbors) who impede Shideh’s progress, test her patience and threaten her sanity.

Shideh’s problems go from bad to strange to increasingly freaky after her husband, Iraj (Bobby Naderi), a doctor, leaves for the front. At first, Shideh seems like she might become another of art’s doomed women, locked in the bird cage of fate, gender or consciousness. She certainly seems at risk, given that she does little more than moon about as she tends, with increasing testiness, to her daughter, Dorsa (Avin Manshadi), a willful girl with a wiggy doll. Shideh’s only pleasure, it seems, comes from her forbidden Jane Fonda aerobics videotape, which she works out to after drawing the curtains. Yes, but some things can’t be kept out as assorted raps and shrieks — as well as talk of supernatural entities known as jinni — shortly prove.

Writer-director Babak Anvari, who was born in Tehran, starts by giving “Under the Shadow” a lived-in, thorny intimacy that’s as familiar as a family holiday dinner. Much of the movie takes place in Shideh’s apartment, a modest, austere, flatly lighted space that doesn’t come with the usual haunted-house dark corners. When she exercises to Jane Fonda, Shideh can block out the outside and its horrors, even as one explosion after another cracks open up this world. After an unexploded missile pierces the building, suspended above like a harbinger of death, those fissures become maws. War may be terrible, but for a woman like Shideh there’s no horror like home.