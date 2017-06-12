“At the End of the Tunnel,” directed by Rodrigo Grande, won best film and best director honors on Sunday, SIFF’s closing night.

“At the End of the Tunnel,” a thriller described as a Spanish-language “Rear Window” homage, was the big winner at the 43rd annual Seattle International Film Festival. Attendees of the fest, which concluded Sunday after three-and-a-half weeks of screenings all over town, named it both best film and best director (Rodrigo Grande) in the audience-voted Golden Space Needle awards.

SIFF”s most ardent filmgoers, the Fool Serious — a group of nearly 200 full-series passholders who viewed an average of 67 films each — were in agreement, naming “At the End of the Tunnel” the Fools’ “most liked” film in their voting.

Runners-up for best film included “King’s Choice,” “I, Daniel Blake,” “Patti Cake$” and “Lane 1974” for the Golden Space Needles, and “The Journey,” “In Syria,” “I, Daniel Blake” and “King’s Choice” for the Fools.

Also winning Golden Space Needle awards, announced on the festival’s final day, were “Dolores” (best documentary), David Johns in “I, Daniel Blake” (best actor), Lene Cecilia Sparrok in “Sami Blood” (best actress), and “Defend the Sacred” (best short film).

Other award winners included “Sami Blood” (official competition grand jury prize), “The Winter” (Ibero-American competition winner), “Boundaries” (new directors competition), “Lane 1974” (New American Cinema competition), “Becoming Who I Was” (documentary competition), and “Step” (Lena Sharpe Award for Persistence of Vision).

If you happen to have missed some of these — and you may have; SIFF offered more than 750 individual screenings and events this year — a weeklong “Best of SIFF” package will be screening at the SIFF Cinema Uptown beginning June 16. Titles will include “At the End of the Tunnel,” “Bye Bye Germany,” “Swallows and Amazons,” ‘Becoming Who I Was,” “Sami Blood,” “Lane 1974,” “Dolores,” “In Syria,” “Boundaries,” “The Paris Opera,” “The Farthest,” and a “Best of SIFF Shorts” package. For a full schedule, see siff.net or call 206-324-9996.

And the following SIFF titles will be returning to local theaters soon for regular runs:

“The Wedding Plan” (June 16)

“Beatriz at Dinner” (June 16)

“Dean” (June 16)

“The Hero” (June 23)

“After the Storm” (June 23)

“Manifesto” (June 23)

“Moka” (June 30)

“A Ghost Story” (July 7)

“The Big Sick” (July 7)

“Lady Macbeth” (July 14)

“Step” (Aug. 4)

“Patti Cake$” (Aug. 18)

“I, Daniel Blake” (tbd)

“Band Aid” (tbd)