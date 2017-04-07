Ghizlane Morlot has spent years prioritizing her role as a mother and as Seattle Symphony music director Ludovic Morlot’s wife. But now is her time to follow her passion: film.

The people in the seats didn’t know it, but the opening night of the Seattle Symphony’s 2014-15 season marked the debut of an artist who never took the stage.

As music director Ludovic Morlot led the musicians through composer Jacques Ibert’s 1930 Suite symphonique “Paris,” a 13-minute film played on the screen behind them. It was old French newsreel footage carefully edited to reflect each of the six movements.

And it was put together by Ghizlane Morlot.

The maestro’s wife is a filmmaker.

It’s a role Morlot, 41, has only recently stepped into after prioritizing those of wife and mother.

After years of supporting her husband’s career and raising their two daughters — Nora, 14, and Iman, 11 — Morlot is following her passion for writing and directing film.

“It was a dream in high school and later on, life took over,” said Morlot, who was born in Morocco and later moved with her mother and two siblings to Lyon, France, where she met her husband, who was born there.

“But it never left me,” she said. “After we moved here and the kids started kindergarten, I thought, ‘I’m just going to get this out of my system. Just try.’ ”

A few years ago, she took a stab at making a music video.

And last week, she finished her first short film, “Sun Up Sun Down,” a 29-minute piece starring local actors and filmed primarily at the Morlots’ cabin in Indianola and on location in Lake Stevens.

Morlot wrote the script, which is about a day in the life of a woman who has suffered a miscarriage and is depressed, anxious, sleepless and hallucinating. There are moments of drama, humor, a computer-generated unicorn and a brief and bumpy ride in a stagecoach.

Shooting lasted six days. But the story had been years and years in the making.

“I knew that I wanted to share stories told by women,” Morlot said. “The approach is different because we’re different. It’s natural. It’s organic. We don’t react the same way to things.”

And yet, she wasn’t sure in what context she wanted to share those stories.

She recalled standing on the school playground with another mother named Stacey Adams, daughter of actor Don Adams of “Get Smart” fame.

Morlot told Adams about her script and how she saw it coming together in her head.

Adams was blunt: “You should direct.”

Morlot felt something shift inside of her.

“You have these people in your life who come in and empower you,” she said. “Stacey is one of them.”

Morlot feels lucky that she decided to start her film career here.

“What’s amazing about Seattle is that you can shoot a film on a low budget,” she said. “You can get started and have the means to do it yourself.”

Not only that, the Seattle creative community is a supportive one. It’s the same in music; established artists help those coming up behind them.

Cinematographer Ryan Purcell has made feature films, commercials and music videos, including one with Macklemore. He so believed in Morlot’s project that he is including a section of it in his own reel — a sort of résumé for filmmakers.

“And he is still talking to me, which is great,” Morlot said with a laugh.

First assistant cameraperson Lael Rogers and producer Megan Leonard are recent graduates of Seattle University that Morlot calls her “bombshells.” (“One day I am going to tell people I worked with these two girls.”) Sound engineer Jason Staczek worked as if it were a big-budget film.

She met musicians Star Anna and Andy Stoller through a symphony fundraiser. They wrote and performed the closing song.

The children who appear in a few scenes are a friend’s grandchildren. A group of female friends appears in another.

“I’m not sure I would have this experience elsewhere,” she said. “There’s something unique here. It feels right. You share your vision and people help you make it happen.”

The film finished, she is now clear to start work on two other commissions: One a web series for a foreign distributors involving music; and the other a film and music project for the Vashon Center for the Arts.

“It’s totally crazy,” she said.

She hopes to get “Sun Up Sun Down” into the Seattle International Film Festival in May, and will enter more festivals over the next six months.

This is the start of something. The next period of her life.

“I see it as a balancing act for anyone, any woman putting herself out there,” she said. “I need to make sure that everyone in my life is happy in order to focus.”

She has always been supportive of her husband’s career, from their time attending the University of Montreal, where she studied international relations and he music. Now it is galas, opening nights, the everyday, everywhere role of ambassador and giving him the time he needs to study scores and rehearse.

“All he was asking for was music making,” she said of her husband, whose contract with the Seattle Symphony is through August 2019.

“He breathes music and he is an amazing source for me. An artist to an artist. He wouldn’t encourage me if he didn’t feel it was right.”

Back when they met, she said, her dream was to work for the United Nations as a translator.

“I wanted to change the world,” she said with a laugh. “Instead, I reverted to filmmaking, which is a different way to change the world, isn’t it?”