The wonderfully cranky Lego Batman (voiced with Christian Bale-ish gravel by Will Arnett) is back to save the world. Rating: 3 stars out of 4.

It was clear to anyone who saw “The Lego Movie” two years ago that the wonderfully cranky Lego Batman — voiced with Christian Bale-ish gravel by Will Arnett — needed his very own movie. Now here it is, for all who appreciate tiny superheroes, lollipop colors and frequent deployment of the word “butt.” As someone not immune to the charms of any of those things, I giggled like a middle-schooler throughout, even as the movie fades a bit in its final stretch. (It recovers, though, with a snappy credit sequence and a song almost as earwormy as “Everything Is Awesome” … which is now, thank you very much, stuck in my head AGAIN.)

The story’s basically the same plot as every superhero movie ever made, which is kind of the point: A moody Batman, living in lonely isolation in his Batcave, must overcome skepticism by the new Commissioner Gordon (Rosario Dawson) to help save Gotham City from an assortment of villainy, led by the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). Along the way are gadgets, new revelations (did you know that Batman has a little black guitar? And wears black Batbriefs? And has a weakness for “Jerry Maguire”?) and origin stories for some familiar franchise characters. “All the kids at the orphanage call me Dick!” chirps orphan Richard Grayson (Michael Cera), soon to be immortalized as sidekick Robin. “Well,” muses Batman, “children can be cruel.”

You sense that a lot of the funniest stuff is flying by too quickly to land: In the Commissioner’s PowerPoint presentation explaining Batman’s strengths and weaknesses, I was sorry that I only caught one of the former — “Excellent brooding” — before it whizzed on by. But kids will enjoy the vivid colors and clever use of Lego shapes (the characters shake hands by interlocking their pieces), as well as the dialogue, which has the cheery, slapdash feel of having been written by extremely clever 12-year-olds. (Vigilantes, Batman tells Robin, don’t have bedtimes, and they can have unlimited cookies.) And there’s even a sweet message lurking within. “You can’t be a hero,” Batman grudgingly learns, “if you only care about yourself.”