The title character is a child, but two adult actors, Kathy Bates and Glenn Close, really give “The Great Gilly Hopkins” its considerable heart. This movie, though uneven, is affecting because of these two reliable stars.

Sophie Nélisse, looking a bit too old to portray the 12-year-old she’s supposed to be, plays the main role, that of an unpleasant foster child who, as the movie opens, is being deposited at her latest home. Her new foster mother, Maime Trotter (Bates), keeps a messy house but has goodwill to spare, for both Gilly and her foster brother, W. E. (Zachary Hernandez).

Gilly is a tough sell, wanting only to be reunited with her biological mother, whom she has built into an idyllic figure, based on the very occasional postcard she receives from her. And yet she gradually warms to her new foster family, so much so that when her maternal grandmother, Nonnie (Close), shows up unexpectedly on the doorstep, Gilly doesn’t want to go live with her, despite Nonnie’s lavish home.

Movie Review ‘The Great Gilly Hopkins,’ with Sophie Nélisse, Zachary Hernandez, Kathy Bates, Glenn Close. Directed by Stephen Herek, from a screenplay by David Paterson, based on a book by Katherine Paterson. 99 minutes. Rated PG for thematic material and language. Varsity. The New York Times does not provide star ratings with reviews.

The film, directed by Stephen Herek, is based on Katherine Paterson’s award-winning 1978 book. (David Paterson, her son, wrote the screenplay.)

Gilly’s transformation isn’t entirely convincing, partly because not enough time is spent exploring the roots of her initial hostility, but the story is beautifully ambivalent. There is a feel-good element, but Gilly also experiences plenty of disappointments. That’s what “coming-of-age” is really all about: the realization that life is both kind and cruel.